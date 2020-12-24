Harford Community College announces plan to compete in 2021 NJCAA winter and spring sports seasons

The Harford Community College Athletic Department will compete in the 2021 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) winter and spring sports seasons, as announced by Fighting Owls Athletic Director Estevan Vasquez on Wednesday.
Harford men’s and women’s basketball as well as women’s volleyball will begin competition in mid-February 2021. Schedules for all three teams will be announced in the new year.
At this time, Harford’s spring sports competition remains on schedule. This includes Fighting Owls baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s tennis. Men’s and women’s soccer are scheduled to begin April 1, 2021, after being canceled in Summer 2020 by the NJCAA due to the pandemic.
HCC’s President and the Vice President for Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness retain the right to cancel the winter/spring season(s) if metrics change dramatically. Practice for winter competitive sports shall not begin before January 25th and will not be held if county metrics are above the 5-8% positivity rate threshold.
Practice for spring competitive sports will begin on February 1, 2021 and will also not be permitted if the positivity rate is above the 5-8% threshold. During the competition season, competitions must be scheduled within driving distance. Air travel will not be permitted. All athletic practices and competitions will be staggered to avoid multiple students and employees in the same vicinity at any given time. Health screening protocols will continue.
For more information about the Harford Fighting Owls, visit www.harfordathletics.com or follow us on social media: Facebook (Harford Athletics), Twitter and Instagram (@FightingOwlsHCC).