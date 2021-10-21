Harford Community College women are Maryland JUCO Conference volleyball champions

For the first time since 2014, Harford Community College’s women’s volleyball are Maryland JUCO Conference champions.
The Fighting Owls swept visiting College of Southern Maryland (25-14, 25-13, 25-13) Wednesday night to lock in a perfect 9-0 mark against conference foes. Harford dropped just two sets across those nine matches.
The win also marks the Fighting Owls 11th consecutive victory overall. Leading the way on offense was Martina Croce, who topped all players in kills (eight) and aces (five). Katie Keech (Patterson Mill) also collected five kills, while Sarah Markland (Bel Air) chipped in 24 assists.
On defense, Croce and Danielle Becker (North Harford) tallied two blocks each, while Benedetta Canfora bested everyone with 10 digs. Harford now stands at 14-2.
Alex Leslie (Perryville) ended the night with seven digs, five kills and a pair of aces. Canfora and Markland also collected a pair of aces.