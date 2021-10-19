xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Harford Community College women’s volleyball team seeking first conference title since 2014

By Adam Fornwalt
The Aegis
Oct 19, 2021 12:46 PM
Members of the Harford Community College women's volleyball team celebrate a point during Sunday's win. (Courtesy of Rich Gutierrez/Harford Atltiecs)

The Harford Community College Fighting Owls women’s volleyball team bested the visiting Hagerstown Hawks, 3-1, Sunday to remain undefeated in MD JUCO play. Set scores were 25-23, 25-20, 15-25 and 25-15.

Harford (13-2, 8-0) and Hagerstown (8-5, 8-1) both came in undefeated in MD JUCO play. Sunday’s showdown also served as the “Dig Pink” game for both teams in an effort to raise money for breast cancer awareness.

The Fighting Owls win streak is at 10 games.

Katie Keech (Patterson Mill) led all players with 12 kills, while Sarah Markland (Bel Air) returned to the floor and topped everyone with 22 assists.

On defense, Benedetta Canfora had 22 digs and Martina Croce chipped in 11 digs and a team-high five aces.

Danielle Becker (North Harford) registered a pair of blocks and Alex Leslie (Perryville) finished with five kills, three aces and seven digs.

Harford returns to action Wednesday to face visiting Southern Maryland at 6 p.m. A victory will give Harford its first conference title since 2014.

