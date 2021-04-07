Harford Community College men’s soccer, lacrosse teams get road wins

A pair of Harford Community College men’s athletic teams were in action Tuesday on the road with both collected wins.
Highlighting the action, Harford’s men’s soccer team took the field for the first time in 17 months, beating host and Region 20 rival Potomac State, 2-0.
The Fighting Owls dictated the tempo of the game from the opening whistle, pumping in 20 shots (10 on goal) compared to Potomac State’s one attempt on goal.
A pair of newcomers scored both goals for Harford in the match. Freshman Kye Williams netted Harford’s first goal of the game unassisted in the eighth minute. Fellow freshman Michael Gisriel (Bel Air, Calvert Hall) added the second goal, also unassisted, in the 60th minute.
The Catamounts secured a penalty kick in the 85th minute, but the shot was blasted wide of the net to preserve the HCC shutout.
Harford freshman goalkeeper Ben Cook (Bel Air) went unchallenged in net, stopping the lone shot on target he saw to earn his first collegiate win.
Harford bested Potomac State in corner kicks, 8-1. Williams led all players with six shots, three on goal, while Gisriel and Richmond Kemausuor (Aberdeen) recorded three shots each.
Men’s lacrosse wins, too
Harford utilized a quick start Tuesday to down host Anne Arundel, 14-9, at Siegert Field in Arnold.
The Fighting Owls five first quarter goals were the difference. Trevor Sousa sparked the big opening quarter with a man up goal to begin the scoring.
Jack Bauer picked up his only score of the day a minute later and sophomore attacker Nate Surd took over from there, scoring three straight goals to give Harford the 5-0 lead after the first 15 minutes.
Anne Arundel and Harford were deadlocked in the last three quarters, scoring three goals in each.
The Riverhawks closed within four goals, but Fernando Robison and Caden Cote put any inkling of a comeback to rest, as both scored to put the Fighting Owls back up by six.
Back-to-back goals by Anne Arundel placed them back within four midway through the third quarter, but Cote stepped up once again to stop the momentum.
The Riverhawks kicked off the scoring in the final quarter, but Harford went on to score three of the last five goals of the game to seal the victory.
Harford improves to 2-0 (1-0 MD JUCO) with the win.
Surd and Cote led Harford with three goals each, while Drew Opp (2 goals) and Caden Onagi (2 goals) earned the final three scores for Harford.
Robison picked up 12 faceoff wins in 19 attempts and he added eight ground balls. Pete Behrens finished with four ground balls, two assists and one goal, while Gaige Lennon trumped all players with nine ground balls.
Freshman Freddie Brophy topped Harford with three caused turnovers.
Jason Roland (nine saves) and Aden Walsh (eight saves) each played a half in goal for Harford.