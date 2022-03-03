Harford Community College men’s lacrosse, baseball teams get big wins at home

Freshman attacker Ben Ferrell scored a half-dozen goals Wednesday, as the No. 2 Harford Community College Fighting Owls men’s lacrosse team topped No. 7 Anne Arundel, 17-10 at the Harford Athletic Complex.
Ferrell scored four of Harford’s first five goals, including three in the first half. His scoring began with a pass from Cayden Onagi.
Anne Arundel hung around in the first two quarters and trailed 6-4 at half, then scored two more to tie the game out of the break. Harford answered back by scoring the next five, but the Riverhawks scored three straight after that to pull back with in two.
Harford finally began to pull away in the fourth, scoring five of the final seven goals. Six different Fighting Owls tickled the twine in the final 15 minutes, including a pair of goals from Nate Surd.
Surd ended the run with an unassisted goal with 1:10 left to boost Harford to the victory. Taz Delaney and Xan Hayes finished with three goals each, while Zach Sheppard (North Harford) dominated the circle, winning 21 of his 25 faceoff appearances.
Surd and Onagi led with three assists each and HCC goalie Jake Lotz (John Carroll) picked up his first win of the year, making five saves.
The win puts the Fighting Owls at 1-1 (1-0 MD JUCO) on the year. The Fighting Owls face Stevenson University JV on the road, March 11 at 7 p.m.
HCC baseball gets sweep
The HCC baseball team swept two from CCBC-Dundalk on Tuesday, winning the opener, 11-1, in five innings and the nightcap, 15-5, in six innings.
Five extra-base hits proved more than enough in the home opener.
After jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Harford struck for six runs in the third to take a 7-0 lead. The big inning was fueled by a two-RBI double from Mason Hicks, as well as a two-run home run off the bat of Lenny Montesano.
The Fighting Owls put the game away in the fifth, plating two off an Ehi Okojie double and a third, via a bases-loaded walk.
Zack Oswald (2-0) struck out four over three and two-third innings to get the win. John Silder also showed well, striking out two batters over an inning and a third.
Joe Quelch finished 2-for-2 with a double and Blake Mayberry also collected two hits. Mayberry and Hicks both had two stolen bases and Okojie had three RBIs.
In game two, freshman catcher Tyler Blittersdorf went off in his season debut, finishing 4-for-4 with six RBI. The John Carroll alum tallied two home runs, a double and a single.
The Fighting Owls came out the gates strong, as a leadoff homer by Quelch and Blittersdorf’s first long ball of the evening put Harford ahead 4-0.
Dundalk crept back within one after a long third inning, but Harford answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs of its own. An errant throw, however, in the fourth plated two more Dundalk runs to trim Harford’s lead to one, 6-5.
Harford answered again in the bottom of the inning, as a Blittersdorf two-run blast highlighted a five-run fourth.
Dundalk’s bats were silenced the rest of the way, while Harford poured on four more runs to close out its second mercy rule victory.
Harford hit season highs for stolen bases (10) and walks (13), while Cam Trego led all players with three steals, and Jay Kalieta topped everyone with three walks. Mayberry ended up with two hits, two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.
Austin Biddle (1-0) earned the win, striking out five over three innings of work. Ian Schools (3K) and Alec Roselli (2K) tossed a pair of scoreless innings in relief.
With the victory, Harford stands at 6-1 (2-0 MD JUCO).