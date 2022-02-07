Harford Community College men win fourth straight basketball game on hardwood at APGFCU Arena

The Harford Community College men’s basketball team picked up its fourth straight win Saturday, downing the visiting Mercer County Vikings, 73-65, inside the APGFCU Arena.
Kenny Moore led the way on offense thanks to a stellar second half, scoring 13 of his 18 points over the final 20 minutes. The Fighting Owls improved to 13-7 with the victory.
Harford closed out the game on a 13-3 run, including an 8-for-8 mark at the free throw line. Tyron Bethea led the run with six points.
On the flip side, Mercer County went 1-for-7 from the field during the stretch.
Bethea finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks, while Ricardo Ross added 12 points, 10 of which came in the opening half.
Chandler Johnson led the team in assists (five), while also chipping in seven points and four boards and Jordan Bright (Harford tech) registered two blocks and six rebounds.
Harford hit a season-high 47% of its 3-point shots and they were also whistled for a season-low eight fouls.
Harford has a full week off before facing Garrett on the road Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.
Friday win
Harford also won at home Friday, as Johnson’s layup and a Ross steal sealed an 78-77 victory over the Prince George’s Owls.
Ross led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, while Maseo Carson added 20 points.
Harford took an 11-point lead at the break, but Prince George’s fought back and eventually took the lead midway through the second half. The Fighting Owls, though, went back up by as much as eight points in the final 10 minutes.
Malik Carson finished with a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds), while blocking five shots. Johnson finished with 14 points and nine assists and Ross led with three steals.