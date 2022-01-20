HCC men’s basketball player Chandler Johnson named Player of Month for December

Johnson, a Franklin High School alum, averaged 13.1 points per game over seven contests, alongside 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He scored 10 or more points in the final six games of the month, including a then career-high 19 points against Montgomery College (12/4) and CCBC Dundalk (12/11). Johnson also set a career-high with five steals in a 93-82 win over Anne Arundel on December 8.