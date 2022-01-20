xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
HCC men’s basketball player Chandler Johnson named Player of Month for December

By Adam Fornwalt
The Aegis
Jan 20, 2022 2:34 PM
Harford Community College men's basketball player Chandler Johnson has been named Player of the Month for his play in December. (Photo courtesy of Richie Gutierrez/Harford Athletics)

Harford Community College men’s basketball guard Chandler Johnson has been named Region 20 Division I Player of the Month for December, as announced by region officials this week.

Johnson, a Franklin High School alum, averaged 13.1 points per game over seven contests, alongside 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He scored 10 or more points in the final six games of the month, including a then career-high 19 points against Montgomery College (12/4) and CCBC Dundalk (12/11). Johnson also set a career-high with five steals in a 93-82 win over Anne Arundel on December 8.

Johnson currently ranks third in Region 20 Division I and sixth in the Maryland JUCO Athletic Conference in steals, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Fighting Owls return home to face Washington College JV on Tuesday at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets for this event or any of the Fighting Owls future home games, visit harford.universitytickets.com.

For more information about the Harford Fighting Owls, visit www.harfordathletics.com or follow us on social media: Facebook (Harford Athletics), Twitter and Instagram (@FightingOwlsHCC).

