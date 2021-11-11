Harford Community College men’s soccer team lands 12th seed in NJCAA DI Tournament

The Harford Community College men’s soccer team will enter the NJCAA DI Championship as the No. 12 seed, as announced by the NJCAA on Tuesday.
Harford, which captured the East District Championship on Saturday night, were selected into Pool A along with No. 1 seed Salt Lake and No. 8 Daytona State. The Fighting Owls compete in the first game of the tournament against the top seeded Bruins of Salt Lake on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
The Fighting Owls will then battle the Falcons of Dayton State on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. EST. Both are first time opponents for Harford.
The Fighting Owls head into the tournament boasting a 16-4 record. Harford upset No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Harcum and No. 3 Montgomery in the East District tournament to earn an automatic bid.
The NJCAA DI Men’s Soccer Championship takes place Nov. 15-20 at the Pat Hartley Complex in Tyler, Texas. All games will be livestreamed on the NJCAA Network.
For more information about the Harford Fighting Owls, visit www.harfordathletics.com or follow us on social media: Facebook (Harford Athletics), Twitter and Instagram (@FightingOwlsHCC).