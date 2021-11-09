Harford CC men’s soccer secures spot in NJCAA Tournament for first time

For the first time in program history, the Harford Community College men’s soccer team is headed to the NJCAA DI National Championship Tournament.
The Fighting Owls (16-4) fought from behind Saturday evening to defeat the No. 3 seed and host Montgomery, 2-1, to earn the East District Championship and secure an automatic bid to nationals.
Harford and Montgomery were tied at the half. The Raptors finally broke through out of the break, scoring in the 53rd minute to take a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Tyrik Trotman pulled the Fighting Owls even off a well-placed free kick from Kye Williams.
The two teams continued to battle over the next 20 minutes, but it was Harford which struck in the 86th minute on a cross from Williams that found Alexis Garcia on the left post for the goal and lead.
The Fighting Owls’ defense, led by goalie Ben Cook (six saves), held off a desperate Raptors side for the final four minutes to seal the victory.
Williams led all Fighting Owls with three shots.
Harford now waits to find out its seed in the NJCAA DI National Tournament, set for Nov. 15-20 in Tyler, Texas.