Harford Community College men’s lacrosse team wins Region 20 championship

The Harford Community College men’s lacrosse team had to wait over two years to defend its crown, but their patience proved to be worth it.
The Fighting Owls won their second straight Region 20 lacrosse championship, doubling up the Essex Knights 16-8, Saturday evening inside Harford Stadium.
True to their form, Harford came out swinging early on offense, scoring six goals in the first 15 minutes. Taz Delaney and Jack Bauer led the early push with two goals each, while Nick Jenkens (Bel Air) and Ben Ferrell tallied one goal each.
Defense took over in the second quarter, as both teams surrendered just one goal to put the score at 7-4 heading into the break. Defense continued to reign supreme in the third, but Harford still managed to edge the Knights in the score book and took a 10-6 lead into the final 15 minutes.
The Fighting Owls offense returned to their original form in the fourth, sending six past Essex while allowing the Knights just a pair of goals, to earn their second straight region title.
Harford goalkeeper Jason Roland was a force between the pipes for the champs, making 21 saves in the win.
Pete Behrens led the Fighting Owls with four goals on the afternoon, while Delaney tallied a hat trick.
Nate Surd finished with two scores and Cayden Onagni picked up a goal and two assists. Zach Sheppard (North Harford) finished 14-for-25 on face-offs and picked up six ground balls, while Caden Cote recorded five ground balls and one caused turnover. Gaige Lennon had four ground balls and one caused turnover
The Fighting Owls (8-0) win also earns them the Mid-Atlantic District Championship. Harford’s winning streak over Essex extends to six.
Harford will wait to hear its seed for the NJCAA Lacrosse National Tournament, set to take place May 15-16 at Nassau Community College.