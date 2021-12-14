Harford Community College men’s basketball move above .500 with three straight wins

The Harford Community College men’s basketball team won its third straight game Monday, beating visiting College of Southern Maryland, 91-81, the APGFCU Arena.
Defense and free throws were the name of the game. The Fighting Owls forced 25 turnovers on the evening and earned 17 steals.
Ricardo Ross, Nick Parrish and Jahsiah Lamothe topped all players with four take-aways each. Harford was clinical at the charity stripe, knocking down a season high 27 free throws, led by Parrish who went 7-for-9.
The Fighting Owls sit at 6-4 (4-2 MD JUCO).
After CSM pulled within three points with just over a minute left, Harford closed the game on a 9-3 run. Parrish led the men in blue with five points during this stretch.
Ross topped the scoring with 22 points and four assists, while Malik Carson led the Fighting Owls in rebounds (13) and blocks (2). Parrish added 21 points.
Harford added a win on Saturday as well, downing the CCBC-Dundalk Lions, 87-75, at the APGFCU Arena.
This is the first time the Fighting Owls have won back-to-back home games this season.
Chandler Johnson led Harford with 19 points, tying the career high he set a week prior against Montgomery. In support of Johnson were Malik Carson (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Parrish (13 points, 7 assists).
Led by Maseo Carson (6 points) and Johnson (4 points), Harford outscored Dundalk 16-9 in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the contest.
Maseo Carson finished with 13 points, while Ross and Jordan Bright (Harford Tech) scored 10 points each.