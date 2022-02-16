Harford Community College women’s, men’s lacrosse teams to begin play as nationally highly rankings

The Harford Community College women’s and men’s lacrosse teams will begin respective seasons soon and both will do so as very high ranked teams, according to the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason polls.
The Harford women’s lacrosse team is set to make its anticipated return to the field this March and they will do so as the No. 1 team.
The Fighting Owls last played on March 7, 2020, when they defeated Finger Lakes 19-1 to open the season, but COVID issues ended the 2020 season and there wasn’t a 2021 season. The season prior, Harford finished 14-1 and won the program’s first national championship.
Harford begins the 2022 season almost two years to the date when it faces Carroll in Westminster on March 12.
HCC men are ranked second
The Harford men’s lacrosse team earned the No. 2 ranking. The ranking slots the Fighting Owls exactly where they perched for the entirety of their 2021 campaign, which saw Harford finish just seconds shy of its first national championship before falling in double overtime to No. 1 Nassau.
The Fighting Owls are led by a trio of returners in NJCAA All-American Cayden Onagi, as well as All-Region 20 members Zach Sheppard (North Harford) and Taz DeLaney.
Flanking these three are second-year standouts Everett Campbell (Fallston), Chris Greenstein, Nate Surd and Dylan Hines.
Harford opens its season on Feb. 26 with a showdown against visiting No. 5 Onondaga at noon. The Lazers did not take part in the 2021 season, but have won the national championship on 12 occasions.
For more information about the Harford Fighting Owls, visit www.harfordathletics.com or follow us on social media: Facebook (Harford Athletics), Twitter and Instagram (@FightingOwlsHCC).