The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to Harford County.
The Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to the Harford Community College campus for a night of entertainment and fun at the APGFCU Arena. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m.
Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at the game.
The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will up the ante and create even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans, according to a news release. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America.
The unique 30-minute pre-show, “Magic Pass,” will create memories of a lifetime. All customers must have a game ticket and Magic Pass for entry. This includes all children as well as the parent(s)/guardian(s) wishing to accompany them. Soft/rubber soled shoes must be worn on court. Magic Pass event takes place from 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Doors for Magic Pass open at 5 p.m. The Magic Pass is a $15 option.
Reserved seating is available for Center Court ($50); Side Court ($40); Baseline ($28); and Baseline Bleacher ($17)
Customers can call HCC Ticket Office at 443-412-2211 or go online at ticketing@harford.edu. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.