Harford Community College women, men get well-played basketball wins

The Harford Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams pulled off a sweep Wednesday as both teams won decisively in MD JUCO play at the school’s APGFCU Arena.
In the women’s win, Kaitlyn Thacker (Harford Tech) and Zaria Tatem (Elkton) dropped 22 points each, as the Fighting Owls bested the Anne Arundel Riverhawks, 73-45.
Thacker earned her second double-double of the year with 10 rebounds and also tallied three blocks, while Tatem pulled in six boards and three assists.
This is Harford’s first conference win of the season and they now sit at 2-5 (1-2 MD JUCO).
Anne Arundel came into the game with only five players, and were forced to play with four after an injury midway through the third. The Fighting Owls took advantage of the opportunity, outscoring the Riverhawks 41-24 in the final two quarters.
Patricia Sherrill had a team high five steals to pair with 10 points and seven boards and Quren Santiago (Harford Tech) led the Owls with seven assists.
Harford will host Southern Maryland on Monday at 5 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Five Fighting Owls finished in double figures Wednesday night, leading to a 93-82 victory over the Anne Arundel Riverhawks.
Sophomore Nick Parrish and freshman Ricardo Ross tied for the team lead in points with 19. Ross and Chandler Johnson (14 points) secured five steals each, while Parrish earned four.
Harford once again flexed its numbers, as Jordan Strickland (12 points, eight rebounds) and Maseo Carson (11 points) came off the bench and produced for HCC. As a unit, Harford’s bench outscored Anne Arundel’s 39-8.
The Fighting Owls move back to .500 with the win, standing at 4-4 (2-2 MD JUCO).
Harford finished 8-for-9 from the floor in the final 4 1/2 minutes, including a monster corner three by Carson to put Harford ahead by six. Anne Arundel went 5-for-9 over this same stretch. Harford also made five-of-seven free throws to put the game out of reach.
Jahsiah Lamothe made the stat sheet with eight points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists, while Malik Carson ended the night with four points and six rebounds over 12 minutes.
Harford battles CCBC-Dundalk at the APGFCU Arena Saturday at 4 p.m.