Harford Community College baseball team opens playoffs with upset of top seed

The Harford Community College Fighting Owls baseball team started the postseason with a bang Friday, defeating No. 1 seed Potomac State, 12-7, on Day One of the Region 20 Division I Tournament in Hagerstown.
A leadoff home run from Joe Quelch stung the Catamounts right away, but Potomac State eventually responded in the third by scoring two. Harford, though, matched it in the top of the fourth before rain delayed the game.
When play resumed, the Fighting Owls started to pull away in the fifth, scoring three unanswered runs to take a 6-2 lead. Potomac State scraped by one run in the sixth, but Hunter Bell came out of the bullpen and ended the inning one batter later.
A pair of two-RBI singles and a two sacrifice flies produced six more runs for Harford over the final three innings. The Catamounts added four runs over the last three innings, including a last ditch pair in the ninth, before HCC reliever Jeremy Lapp closed the door to hand Harford the win.
Nine Fighting Owls picked up a hit in the contest. Leading the charge was Andrew Sicinski, who finished 3-for-4 with four RBI. Braydon Parr also had a strong day at the dish, tallying two hits, two RBIs and four runs. Parr also picked up a pair of walks and he stole three bases.
John Carroll alum Nick Collier (1-0) earned the win from the bump, striking out two batters over three innings before the rain delay ended his day.
Harford (26-9-1) will battle third seed Monroe College today at 3 p.m. with the winner playing Sunday for the championship.