Harford Community College baseball team is 3-0 after trip to South Carolina

The Harford Community College baseball team went South last week and the trip back North was a happy one as the Fighting Owls won all three games played in Florence, South Carolina.
The wins included a two-game sweep over nationally ranked Florence-Darlington (7-3 and 9-1) and a 9-4 win over NJCAA DII powerhouse Catawba Valley.
Harford opened play Friday with the 7-3 win over Florence-Darlington.
After giving up two runs in the bottom of the first, the Fighting Owls responded with a two-RBI single off the bat of Joe Suarez to tie the game 2-2 in the second.
A sacrifice fly from Andrew Sicinski scoring Suarez pushed Harford ahead, 3-2, in the fifth and a few batters later, Mason Hicks belted a three-run blast to increase the lead to 6-2.
The Stingers posted one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but Joe Quelch’s RBI single in the top eighth negated it and the Fighting Owls settled for the 7-3 win.
Harford received a pair of strong performances on the mound from Connor Blantz and Joe Clancy. Blantz (1-0) went six strong, striking out five, while allowing just three hits. Clancy shut down the Stingers in relief, surrendering one hit over three innings for his first save.
Ehi Okojie made his Harford debut and recorded Harford’s only other extra-base hit with a double. Quelch and Hicks finished with two hits each, while Braedon Karpathios walked three times and scored a run.
Saturday A.M.
Freshman pitcher Zack Oswald tossed six scoreless innings, leading the Fighting Owls to a 9-1 victory over Florence-Darlington.
Oswald (1-0) tore through the Stingers lineup, striking out nine batters over six innings. He faced the minimum four times and walked just two.
Austin Rohlfing (Bel Air) slammed the door in relief with a strikeout, pickoff and pop out in the bottom of the seventh.
Harford’s lineup provided plenty of run support, launching a trio of two-run homers over the first five innings.
Okojie and Quinn Madden mashed their first long balls of the year, while Hicks hammered his second in as many days. Okojie led the offense with three hits.
Four Fighting Owls finished with two RBI each. Lenny Montesano picked up a pair of hits and one steal and Sicinski doubled and walked.
Saturday P.M.
Hicks collected his third home run in three games, as the Fighting Owls glided to the 9-4 over Catawba Valley.
Harford and Catawba trades blows into the fourth inning (tied 2-2), but the bat of Quelch (3-3) put HCC ahead in the bottom of the inning and for good.
Quelch, who hit a solo home run in the first and stole home in the third, hit a two-run double in the fourth inning.
Catawba pulled within one run in the sixth, but Blake Mayberry’s sacrifice fly gave Harford another two-run cushion.
A few batters later and a bases loaded situation, Hicks stepped in and crushed a pitch for a grand slam.
Harford gave up another single run in the seventh, but closed out the game for a third straight win. Suarez picked up two hits and two runs.
Braedon Karpathios made his first start on the mound for Harford, going 2 2/3 inning and striking out five in a non-decision. Ian Schools (1-0) earned the win, sitting down three over 1 1/3 innings, while Frank Siano (Havre de Grace) tossed a scoreless inning, striking out two, to close the game in the seventh.
As a unit, Harford’s pitching staff struck out 13 batters and left 13 runners stranded.
Harford travels down south once more to face Bryant & Stratton in Virginia Beach this Wednesday at 2 p.m.