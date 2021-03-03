Harford Community College baseball opens season with sweep of Anne Arundel

After nearly a year away from live game action, the Harford Community College Fighting Owls baseball team returned to play Tuesday at the Harford Sports Complex. The team looked like it never left, overpowering the Anne Arundel Riverhawks in a doubleheader sweep.
Harford won the opener, 13-3, in six innings and the nightcap, 13-2, in five.
In the opener, the Fighting Owls pounded out seven extra-base hits.
Andrew Sicinski made his Harford debut and impressed quickly, mashing a ball over the right field wall for a grand slam in the first inning. A wild pitch added one more, putting the Fighting Owls ahead 6-0 after one.
After plating four more runs, compared to Anne Arundel’s three, over the next four innings, Harford sealed the deal in the bottom of the sixth with two runs off singles by Braydon Parr and Brelon Harden.
The final run came across a batter later when Anne Arundel committed its third fielding error of the game.
Harford starter Zane Grimes earned the win, striking out four batters over three innings. Hunter Bell picked up the save with three innings of relief.
Parr led the offense with three hits, while Matt Rivera, Sicinski and Harden each had two. Jeremiah Guzman collected a triple and one RBI.
In game two, redshirt sophomore Ajay Sczepkowski belted out four hits and five RBIs, powering the Fighting Owls to the sweep.
Sczepkowski’s first hit drove home Joe Quelch with a tie run in the first as Anne Arundel had scored in the top of the inning.
A two-run bomb from Zach Smith just a few batters later turned the lead over to Harford for good.
Sczepkowski struck again in the second, this time via a long ball, that plated three to inflate Harford’s advantage to 7-1. A five-run third and Sczepkowski’s RBI-double in the fourth pushed it to 13-1, with the Fighting Owls surrendering one final run to Anne Arundel late.
Harford’s pitching staff struck out 10 over five innings. Starter Chris Hamann led the way with five to earn the victory.
Chris Wallace and Austin Rohlfing (Bel Air) both worked out of the bullpen for one inning apiece and struck out two batters each.
Hunter Blair collected two hits and an RBI and Reece Jean-Guillaume picked up a hit and stolen base.