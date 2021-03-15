Harford Community College baseball team wins 3 of 4 in pair of home doubleheaders

The Harford Community College baseball team hosted a pair of doubleheaders over the weekend at the Harford Sports Complex, winning three of four, to improve to 9-1-1.
The Fighting Owls swept Sunday’s double dip, 7-2 and 14-13 in eight innings over Lackawanna College. Harford also split Saturday’s games, winning 19-5 and losing 9-6, to the Allegany College of Maryland.
In game one, Lackawanna took a 2-0 lead in the first, but a home run from leadoff batter Joe Quelch cut the deficit in half. Quelch stepped in again in the third and delivered a two-run double to put Harford ahead.
The Fighting Owls gained insurance runs in the fourth, as Ethan Kiple scored on Brelon Harden’s single and a fielding error and Reyce Curnane added a three-run home run to give Harford a commanding 7-2 lead.
Quelch and Curnane combined for four hits and six RBI
Cameron Kalandros (Bel Air) pitched 3.2 innings, striking out seven to improve to 2-0.
Reliever Joe Clancy tossed 3 1/3 innings of no-hit baseball, striking out six for a save.
In game two, Matt Rivera’s walk-off home run in the bottom of the eighth earned Harford a come-from-behind win over the Lackawanna.
The Fighting Owls trailed 8-2 in the bottom of the sixth, but went on to score 11 runs in the inning, to take a 13-8 lead.
Zach Smith started the inning with a solo shot to center. Another run scored on a wild pitch and Curnane added a two-run single. Ajay Sczepkowski followed with a rocket over the outfield wall to tie the game 8-8.
Jeremiah Guzman tripled in the following at bat and then scored on a fielding error to give Harford the lead.
Patrick Campbell also drove in two in the inning and Rivera then hit his first of two homers on the day to score Campbell for the 13-8 lead.
Lackawanna, though, managed to rally for five runs in the seventh to force the extra inning, setting up Rivera’s heroics.
Conor Blantz struck out all four batters faced for the win.
Saturday split
In game one, a quartet of Fighting Owls homered in the 19-5 mercy rule victory over Allegany.
Harford sprinted out to an 8-0 lead in the first, all of which came off extra base hits.
Smith opened the scoring with a three-run shot to right, while Harden tripled in a run a few batters later.
Hunter Blair laced an RBI-double to center, setting up a Quelch three-run blast that also plated Ty Kwiatkoski.
The Fighting Owls went on to score four more runs in the second, two in the third and five in the fourth.
Guzman and Kwiatkoski hit the final two long balls, both in the second inning.
Chris Hamann (2-0) triumphed on the mound. He struck out five batters and allowed just one run over three innings of work.
In game two, missed opportunities and errors led to Harford’s first loss of 2021.
Allegany flipped the script from game one and took an early lead with two runs in the first and four in the second. Harford could only muster up a solo home run from Andrew Sicinski, leaving them behind 6-1 after two.
Things picked up again in the fifth, with the Trojans getting one run home on a Harford throwing error to move ahead 7-1. The Fighting responded in the bottom the inning, loading the bases for Blake Mayberry, who brought everyone home on a grand slam to cut the deficit to two, 7-5.
A pair of RBI-singles pushed Allegany’s advantage to 9-5 in the sixth, but Harford looked prime to answer again in the bottom half of the inning as they loaded the bases once more. A double play, however, ending the inning.
Mayberry delivered the last sliver of hope for Harford with two outs in the seventh, smashing his second homer of the day, but that’s as close as Harford could get.