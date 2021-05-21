HCC athletes garner All-Maryland JUCO honors in three sports

Leading the way for the second time this postseason is Jason Roland, who was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Roland started all 10 games for the Fighting Owls in net. The freshman keeper led the nation with a 6.41 goals against average and second in saves (85) and save percentage (. 664). The Pennsylvania native shined in key moments for Harford, making a season best 21 saves in the Region 20 championship game against Essex. Roland also stopped 16 shots in the NJCAA National Championship final against No. 1 Nassau.