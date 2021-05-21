HCC athletes garner All-Maryland JUCO honors in three sports

More than a dozen Harford Community College student athletes have been awarded All-Maryland JUCO honors for the 2021 season, as announced by conference officials Thursday.
On the baseball diamond, three players received honors.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Reyce Curnane earns First Team All-Region honors for the second time in his career.
The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native hit .296 with a team leading 11 home runs. He also topped Harford with 43 RBIs, 40 runs, 32 walks and he posted a perfect fielding percentage while manning right field for most of the year.
Fellow redshirt sophomore outfielder Ajay Sczepkowksi is an honorable mention pick. The Charleston Southern University commit led the team in batting average among qualified players with at .376. Sczepkowski also led the Fighting Owls in hits, doubles, and slugging percentage while finishing top five in OPS, runs, home runs, RBIs and stolen bases.
Rounding out the list is redshirt sophomore pitcher Nick Hohenstein, also an honorable mention pick.
The Lasalle University transfer finished the year 4-1 with a 3.78 ERA and one save. He struck out 42 batters, while walking only 17 over 12 appearances. Hohenstein came through in the clutch during the postseason, picking up a win out of the bullpen during the Fighting Owls 13-10 elimination game win over Potomac State, which put Harford in the Region 20 DI Championship.
Softball tabs two
Two Harford softball players have been tabbed for the All-Maryland JUCO Team for the 2021 season.
Freshman Paige Blaker (Bel Air) picked up First Team honors for the Fighting Owls. Blaker led Harford in batting average (. 400), RBIs (9), triples (3), steals (6) and on base percentage (. 478%). Blaker also tied for the team lead in hits with 16.
Sophomore Lexi Buchanan (Edgewood) earned Honorable Mention status on the All-MD JUCO side. Buchanan did it all for the Fighting Owls in 2021, making starts as a pitcher, shortstop, catcher and outfielder. Buchanan also batted leadoff for Harford, hitting .348 with 16 hits. She led the women in blue with 10 runs and five doubles.
Men’s lacrosse leads with 10
A conference-leading 10 Harford men’s lacrosse players have been awarded All-Maryland JUCO status for the 2021 season.
Four Fighting Owls earned First Team honors, with five more on the Second Team and one earning Honorable Mention status. This is the third straight season Harford has had 10 members selected to All-MD JUCO side.
Leading the way for the second time this postseason is Jason Roland, who was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Year. Roland started all 10 games for the Fighting Owls in net. The freshman keeper led the nation with a 6.41 goals against average and second in saves (85) and save percentage (. 664). The Pennsylvania native shined in key moments for Harford, making a season best 21 saves in the Region 20 championship game against Essex. Roland also stopped 16 shots in the NJCAA National Championship final against No. 1 Nassau.
Cayden Onagi, Taz DeLaney and Caden Cote join Roland on the First Team. Onagi led Harford in goals (31), assists (15) and points (46). DeLaney tallied 16 goals and 12 assists in 10 games for the Fighting Owls. Cote served as the swiss army knife for the Fighting Owls, scoring 12 goals, while scooping up 37 ground balls and recording 12 caused turnovers.
Attacker Pete Behrens, midfielder Nate Surd, defenseman Everett Campbell (Fallston), defenseman Peyton Winters and face-off specialist Zach Sheppard (North Harford) represent the parliament on the All-MD JUCO second team.
Winters sees his name called for the second time in his career, while the four others don the list for the first time.
Freshman midfielder Jack Bauer rounds out the list as an Honorable Mention.
