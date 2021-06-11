North Harford girls to play for region lacrosse title

A day later than scheduled, the North Harford girls lacrosse team won a Class 2A East, Region I semifinal on Thursday.
The Hawks (6-7) won at Kent Island, 15-12, after leading the game at half, 7-5. The Hawks are scheduled to play at Queen Anne’s today at 4 p.m. for the region title.
Kendall Fortune poured in eight goals to lead the Hawks scoring, while Claire MacMahon added three goals and two assists.
Lauryn Warfield added a goal, five assists and 17 draw controls, which put her at 205 career draw controls in three years after missing last year with no season.
Emma Moffit had two goals and an assist and Reese Lynch added goal and assist.
Lily Dixon scored eight goals to lead Kent Island.
In goal for the Hawks, Alyssa Edwards made seven saves, while Kaela Folck added one save in 10 minutes of action in the second half.
Kent Island goalie Megan Mollman made 10 saves.