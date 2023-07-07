Havre de Grace Little League softball eyeing two state championships

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Along Old Post Road in Havre de Grace, where the drive meets Old Bay Lane, it’s hard to miss the success of the town’s Little League softball organization. Painting the fence outside Stancil Field Park are six state championship banners, three coming since 2019.

And more could be on the way.

Amy Weitzel, who is on the Havre de Grace board of directors, called the current group the “most successful in a long time.” And they already have the accolades to back up the claim.

This weekend, the Havre de Grace 15-16 Senior Softball All-Stars, who recently won the District 5 championship, will begin play in the Maryland State Little League tournament. The state tournament is at Perryville’s Trego Field this year, a short drive compared to previous years.

Havre de Grace will play the District 6 winner Saturday at 7 p.m. Three wins in four days would earn a repeat trip to the Eastern Regional tournament in Worcester, Massachusetts, beginning July 22.

Weitzel said this group is no stranger to sharing the big stage. Six of the girls have come up through the program together since they were 4 years old — a rarity in Havre de Grace Little League. And a different combination of six helped lead last year’s squad to a title.

“They’ve all got great friendships and it’s a real special group,” manager Roger Dalton said. “Now they’re all a little bit more mature and they’re eager to win. ... It’s been clicking for years. These girls have positive attitudes and all get along. They just love to play softball.”

The senior team is known for its hitting prowess, fielding five starters from the Warriors varsity softball team: Lillia Dalton, Kinsey Mentzer, Sarah Weitzel, Bayleigh Carstetter and Hayley Veres. Harford Tech’s starting first baseman Katie Burr is also part of the senior team.

Havre de Grace Little League junior and senior softball teams pose with their District 5 champion banners. Each team is set to compete for a state championship with their eyes set on a trip to the Eastern Regionals in late July. (Amy Weitzel)

Havre de Grace will also be gunning for a second state championship from its 13-14 Junior All-Star softball team, which similarly won its District 5 championship and will compete in the state tournament beginning Sunday at the Rising Sun Little League field.

Five girls from the junior team have shared the diamond since T-ball. Another six played on the 2022 team that advanced to Eastern Regionals.

“My love for the game started with Havre de Grace Little League when I was 4 years old,” said starting pitcher Lyric Strong, who plays third base for Harford Tech. “I have so many great memories from our run last year and I played my best for the district title, so the girls on my team who haven’t been there could feel that excitement and accomplishment.”

Strong’s best was a whopping 24 strikeouts over two games pitching 14 innings. She also ripped a home run to center field.

Additionally, Ava Nowlin and Mariana Villafane play for Aberdeen’s varsity squad.

“[Our success comes from] the commitment of the girls to do the work,” manager Chip DeBaugh said. “They come to practice in this heat and they’re here ready to work. There’s no tomfoolery out there. They’re getting their reps in and paying attention to what we’re trying to teach them. And gradually, the execution is increasing.”

“I just wanna see them play well [this weekend],” added assistant coach Ernie Grady. “When you’re a coach and they play well, that’s a direct reflection on you. But it makes me happy to see them take what you’ve taught them and execute it. If they play well, we’ll be fine.”

Partially behind the success of Harford County’s lone Little League program has been community support for the nonprofit. According to Weitzel, they raised $16,000 in one week of fundraisers, paying for last year’s Eastern Regionals trip.

“It’s something really unique and special,” Weitzel said.