Havre de Grace Little League softball seniors capture state title, advance to Eastern Regionals

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Havre de Grace Little League senior softball team outscored opponents 80-8 in six straight wins through the District 5 and Maryland state tournaments. (Amy Weitzel)

It wasn’t necessarily a path of survive and advance. More like pummel and proceed.

The Havre de Grace Little League senior softball team clinched the Maryland state championship Tuesday night, the program’s third straight title and seventh all-time. To reach the mountaintop yet again, the 15- and 16-year olds beat Caroline and Calvert by a combined 45 runs over three games. Each contest ended in a mercy rule, never needing the full seven innings.

Advertisement

Havre de Grace advances to the Little League senior softball Eastern Regionals as Maryland’s representative against all-star teams from around the Northeast. That tournament will be held in Worcester, Massachusetts, from July 22-26.

This will be the second straight trip to Eastern Regionals for Lilly Dalton, Sarah Weitzel, Bayleigh Carstetter, Dayley Veres, Allison Dill and Rylee Grode, who won the District 5 and state titles last year with the junior team.

Advertisement

“I’m super excited and it feels so great,” Weitzel said. “I’m ready for the harder competition and I want to see some of the people from last year again this year. We have a really strong team and I think we will go far.”

Here’s how the state tournament played out:

Havre de Grace 20, Caroline 2 (Saturday, July 8)

Havre de Grace’s offense was the catalyst for its first four-inning mercy rule win.

Carstetter finished 3-for-4 with two singles, a two-run homer and four RBIs. Kinsey Mentzer went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBIs, and Weitzel hit a pair of two-run doubles and stole two bases.

“Our offense is patient and really sees the ball well. We focus on swinging at good pitches and are smart on the bases,” Mentzer said. “We know how to turn a single into an extra-base hit and put ourselves in scoring position as much as possible. I love the fact that every player has contributed in one way or another. This team can go really far when we put the work to it.”

Dalton recorded the win in the circle, allowing one run and zero hits in two innings while striking out five. Veres came in for relief in the final two innings and surrendered one run on one hit while striking out three.

The Havre de Grace Little League senior softball team poses after beating Caroline Little League, 13-2, in the opening round of the Maryland state tournament. (Amy Weitzel)

Havre de Grace 13, Calvert 2 (Sunday, July 9)

Dalton pitched a complete five innings, allowing two runs on two hits while walking two and striking out nine. Calvert’s only two runs came in the first inning.

Meanwhile, Havre de Grace tallied 13 runs behind 10 hits.

Advertisement

Veres finished 3-for-3 with a trio of singles and a stolen base. Dill recorded two singles and was hit by a pitch, while Carstetter walked three times and stole four bases. Dalton and Katie Burr each finished 1-for-3 with a single and four RBIs.

“I believe what makes this team strong is we all fight for the same thing,” Burr said. “We want it all just as bad. Also, I think it’s because we’ve all been playing together for years so we all click when we’re out on the field.”

Havre de Grace 16, Calvert 0 (Tuesday, July 11)

Carstetter set the tone of the championship match by hitting the first pitch over the fence. She ended her night 2-for-3, adding another two-run homer.

“I was just so excited to be in the position I was in,” she said. “I stepped into the box thinking, ‘Get on base. Just get on base.’ I knew I had to step up for my team.”

Veres followed up the leadoff homer with a triple and the offense continued to roll from there.

Burr finished 2-for-4 with a single and a double. Weitzel was the aggressor, stealing four bases after hitting a single and two doubles. Dalton, who tallied a team-high 14 RBIs through the playoffs, went 2-for-3 with two singles. She also pitched a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts, sealing a trip to Eastern Regionals.

Advertisement

“In all honesty, I really didn’t even realize that it was a no-hitter at first,” Dalton said. “My first thought when I realized we won the state championship was, ‘Massachusetts here we come!’ But having a shutout win under my wing helps me humble myself”

Havre de Grace Little League is raising money for its trip to Massachusetts, which you can donate to here.