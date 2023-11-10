Havre de Grace girls soccer ‘creating their own history’ under guidance of coach Lea Cataggio

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Havre de Grace girls soccer coach Lea Cataggio discusses her team's successes as the players take part in a cardio workout during a team practice at the school on Wednesday. The team won a Class 1A regional championship is now preparing for a state semifinal match against Mardela on Saturday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

It doesn’t take much digging to find the root of Lea Cataggio’s coaching style which, in her first season, has hoisted Havre de Grace girls soccer to historic company.

The Warriors lost their first five games of the season. Since then, they’ve lost only once. Last week they reached the state quarterfinal round for the first time since Cataggio was in high school and assistant coach Tara Phillips manned the head chair in 2004.

Advertisement

But their journey nearly ended there.

Havre de Grace trailed Liberty, 1-0, in the final minute, its season hanging in the balance, desperately needing a hero. With 52 seconds left, senior Emily Ewers one-touched a rebound over the goalie’s head to tie the match. Then in golden goal overtime, senior Kendall Zimmerman bent a free kick into the corner of the net. Havre de Grace survived and advanced.

Advertisement

Now, the Warriors are preparing for their Class 1A state semifinal at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Mardela at Glen Burnie. It’s only the second semifinal appearance for Havre de Grace and first since 1998.

That’s thanks to the bluntness in Cataggio’s approach and intentionality in handling adversity.

Growing up, as soon as Cataggio’s club games were over she’d get in the car greeted by an earful from her father. He’d run through a long list of plays his daughter could have handled better on the pitch. Then, he’d tie a bow on the tirade with ways she positively impacted the game.

The criticism, criticism, compliment method has been a useful tool of Cataggio’s since she took the job this summer as a way of giving constructive feedback while nourishing her players’ confidence.

Ms. Phillips — how Cataggio still addresses her former coach 20 years later — can claim the root of the current team’s accountability.

“If we did something bad back then,” Cataggio said, “she’d make us run hills after the game.”

The first-year coach leaned against the back wall of the Havre de Grace fitness room during a midweek practice mulling over that 2004 season, the last time the Warriors punched their ticket to the state tournament.

Havre de Grace girls soccer team photo circa 2004, the last time the Warriors reached the state quarterfinal round. Current head coach Lea Cataggio is No. 7, kneeling to the left in the middle row. Tara Phillips, the former head coach now an assistant back with the program, is standing to the far right. Photo courtesy: Havre de Grace Athletics. (Photo courtesy: Havre de Grace A)

Cataggio reminisced while Phillips oversaw the team’s cardio workout. But hearing about running hills drew her attention. “Sure did,” Phillips said. She continued to roam past and then gave a laugh from 20-feet away. Cataggio interrupted her own story, “What are you laughing about?” Phillips called back, “I remember those days.”

Advertisement

“It was after Rising Sun,” Cataggio leaned in to say. Then Phillips called from across the room, “Rising Sun!” “What’d I tell ya?” Cataggio said.

The chemistry between the two’s shared experience is clear.

It was after Havre de Grace fell to Rising Sun, 1-0, in 2004, a game Cataggio remembers they should’ve never lost, that Phillips famously instructed her team not to get on the bus but to line up at the bottom of the nearest hill.

“I remember saying to them that the work they should have put in, could have put in, they chose not to put in,” Phillips said. “We were going to apply that at the end because I know you still have a lot in you. I needed them to understand you need to go 110% every game. ... It was meant to hopefully be a teachable moment.”

Cataggio compared the nearly 20-year-old loss to one from three weeks ago.

Havre de Grace dropped a 1-0 clunker to Harford Tech on Oct. 19. “We played horrible,” Cataggio said.

Advertisement

She gathered her group after and asked how many felt they gave 100% in the loss. Five girls raised their hands. The following Monday, Cataggio pivoted practice to an hour-and-a-half fitness day without touching a soccer ball — her version of postgame hills.

Sophomore Leena Baughman wears her regional championship shirt with the teams of her coaches and teammates on Havre de Grace's girls soccer team as they go through a cardio workout at the school on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The team is now preparing for a Class 1A state semifinal match against Mardela on Saturday. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

“I don’t mind losing,” Cataggio said. “But when you don’t play 100%, that’s what really gets me.”

This Warriors season has been built on collective buy-in to what Cataggio is preaching. And what she’s preaching comes from her upbringing and her own high school coach who returned as an assistant.

Havre de Grace hasn’t lost since Harford Tech and now sits two wins away from the school’s first girls soccer state championship.

“It’s a special bunch,” Cataggio said. “They’re creating their own history every single day.”