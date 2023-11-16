Varsity Q&A: Havre de Grace girls soccer goalkeeper Cassidy Howes talks lucky socks, previews Class 1A final

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Addy Pleh, an assistant coach for the Havre de Grace boys soccer team, had an idea for the school’s girls team. He wanted it to make a mixtape heading into the playoffs about silencing any doubters of what the team could accomplish. So Pleh got his camera and started rolling.

A few Warriors were given the pro athlete, post-game interview in the locker room treatment, reflecting on how the team has grown since the outset of the season.

Advertisement

“I think at the beginning of the season everybody doubted us because of our [4-9] record last year,” forward Madison Thompson said. Lila Vincenti and Maddie Yost added similar sentiments of the group’s improved chemistry as the schedule wore on.

Then the camera gets to Cassidy Howes — the goalkeeper with plastic chains wrapped around her neck. She confidently drops a pair of all-black sunglasses over her eyes, prophetically looks past the camera and says, “We’re gonna win the whole thing.”

Advertisement

Pleh’s goal of making the skit was merely to showcase the team’s confidence heading into the playoffs — a far cry from where they started, dropping five in a row to start the season. ”And bam, here we are now,” Howes said. “I don’t think anyone, including us, really expected us to get this far.”

Havre de Grace’s chance to win the whole thing comes at noon on Saturday against Perryville. Howes spoke with The Aegis to preview the Class 1A state championship at Loyola University. (Editor’s note: some questions and answers have been lightly edited for clarity):

Take me back to the start of the season, what was it like for you and your teammates getting acclimated to the coaching change?

It was definitely a big change. This year the intensity really stepped up. It was a lot of fitness and a lot of hard work. It was a necessary change. For tryouts every single day, we would run a fast-pace mile. They had a very strict mark where we had to be, like a certain time we had to be under. We worked on that for weeks. Many, many weeks trying to just get into shape.

Havre de Grace lost five in a row at the start of the season but have lost just once since. What changed since that point?

The team really started to mesh together and people started to get along better. During the first five games we were kind of messing around with different positions. We had some key players that were injured. But it all came together after our loss Perryville [on Sept. 19]. I think it just took a couple weeks to kind of get into the swing of things.

How would you explain your role with this team as one of only a couple seniors with a team full of underclassmen?

As a keeper, I feel like I have a lot of control. From the back, I have just a view of the entire field. And I feel like I can kind of command people where to go and the energy. And if we get a goal scored against us, I’ll just say, ‘Let’s get it back. We have another one coming. We’re gonna score.’ Or if we score, like I run up the field to congratulate the goal scorer. I’m like, ‘We got this. Let’s keep it going.’ So I feel like I just bring a lot of intensity to the team.”

Advertisement

What does this week look like for your team preparing for history before the school’s first girls soccer state championship appearance ever?

The first few days we had normal practices, worked hard for a couple hours. We had an indoor practice. We worked in the fitness lab, we watched some film. We’re trying to figure out our opponent, figure out what we’re gonna do. Thursday, we’re doing some fitness and we’re gonna scrimmage a bit and work on some plays. Friday is like our pregame thing, we just go through what we’re gonna do to prepare for the game. Our school is actually having a pep rally and we’re getting escorted out on Saturday by Susquehanna Hose Company.

For Saturday specifically, and even for game days throughout the season, is there anything that you do to get to that mental state to get ready for a game?

So I have this pair of ankle socks that I wear under my soccer socks. They have dogs on them with s’mores and campfires. I’m a little superstitious right now. Ever since I bought these socks I’ve been on a lucky streak. The pair of socks that I’ve been wearing during the games, I wore them for homecoming and I ended up winning homecoming queen.