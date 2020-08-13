Harford Fall Lacrosse offered to boys, men of many grades, ages

For a number of years, Harford Fall Lacrosse has been offered to boys and girls, primarily of high school age, but this fall the programs are offered to boys and men only and the age groups have been expanded.
There’s lacrosse for boys in grades 1-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12, and possibly a men’s college division for men who graduated high school in 2015-2020.
“It started as high school boys, then it went to high school boys and girls and then it went to high school boys and middle school boys over the last few years,” organizer Jason Bellamy said. “Now, this year, we’re rolling out all age groups.”
Action for all boys in grades 1-8 will be played on Sundays on outdoor grass fields at The Arena Club.
For grades 1-3, play begins September 13 and will conclude November 1. It is a fast paced 7v7 league with a 10 a.m. start weekly. Play is with 3 by 3 mini goals and no goalies. The season is sis weeks of games and a tourney on Nov. 1.
Grades 4-5 will follow the same schedule and time frame. On the first day, high school coaches Bellamy (Havre de Grace) and Doug Testerman (Bel Air) will conduct a clinic.
Players need to provide equipment (limited loaner equipment available on request) and have own stick. A fall league jersey will be provided.
Boys in grades 6-8 will begin play weekly at 11 a.m. Fast paced 8v8 league with goalies on shorter, approximately 80-yard field. Six weeks of regular season play and two-week tournament. Same equipment requirements and jersey for each player.
Cost for all in grades 1-8 is $95.
High school boys will play games at Cedar Lane Regional Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Start date is September 15.
Players are asked to note their high school upon registering so they are placed with school teammates.
It will be an eight-game regular season with a minimum of two playoff games. There will also be an All-Star Game.
Game officials and athletic trainers will be at all games. Players will supply own equipment and each receives a jersey.
Cost for high school boys is $145.
“The feedback has been really positive, many of the parents are looking for things to keep their kids active, engaged, involved,” Bellamy said. “After our camp this summer we had a lot of questions and people wanting activities for their kids, so we decided to expand it to all ages this year.”
Registration was opened last week and the leagues are about three quarters full in all age groups except for the college.
The college league is played at Cedar Lane on Tuesdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., beginning September 15. It’s a free agent league, players sign up and get placed on a team.
Six regular season games and one-game playoff minimum. Cost is $125.
Arena Club is going to a great partner for the younger guys and will go up to Cedar Lane for the other one,” Bellamy said.
To register visit www.harfordfalllacrosse.com. Questions? email info@harfordfalllacrosse.com.