Patterson Mill boys volleyball wins seventh straight to lead Wednesday Harford varsity action

The Patterson Mill boys volleyball team stayed undefeated by defeating host C. Milton Wright, 3-1, in Harford County League action.
Leading the offense for the Huskies (7-0) were co-captains Cole Burkhardt (nine kills) and Will Pape (10 kills), as they commanded the front row. Winning from the service line, both players were also responsible for a combined 26 service points.
Adam Lingelbach added six more kills, 12 service points and two aces.
For CMW (4-3), Andrew Wagner had eight kills, two blocks and an ace. Cooper Hichkad added three kills, two blocks and an ace, while Kevin Kilchenstein had two kills and three aces. Ian Doherty also had two kills and an ace.
Christian Kregel had five blocks and Mark Duffalo had 16 assists.
Gilman 3, John Carroll 1
The Patriots fell to 4-3 with a loss to visiting Gilman in MIAA play.
Scores were 20-25, 18-25, 25-18 and 23-25.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fallston 12, Patterson Mill 1
The Cougars (3-1) had no trouble with the host Huskies (1-3) in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game.
The Cougars worked together, having an assist on 10 of their 12 goals. The scoring kicked off with Riley Conroy finding Olivia Bagosy on the post to put in the first goal and the Cougars didn’t stop.
Macy Budke scored three goals to lead the Cougars, while Caitlyn Weitzel netted two. Other scorers with one goal each were Jena Vanskiver, Savanna Henderson, Conroy, Georgia Sento, Rylee DeVito, Bagosy and Skyler Stevens.
Henderson led the way in terms of assists with four, while Morgan Anthony and Weitzel had two apiece. Conroy and Sento had one each.
BOYS SOCCER
Patterson Mill 7, North Harford 0
Senior Josh Garcia led the scoring with two goals as the Huskies (4-0) won big over the host Hawks (2-4) in UCBAC play.
Mason Gravitte, Cameron Dawson, Kieffer Iacaruso, Diego Peralta and Ethan Shertzer added a goal each in the win.
Dylan Gough tallied three assists, while Tom Niblock, Alex Salem, Gravitte and Vinnie Wysong had one each.
Huskies goalie Ian Sauer made seven saves to post his third straight shutout.
Bel Air 1, Harford Tech 0
The Bobcats beat the visiting Cobras in a UCBAC game that leaves both teams with 3-4 records.