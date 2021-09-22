C. Milton Wright volleyball win leads Tuesday sports in Harford

C. Milton Wright picked up its first win of the season Tuesday with a five-set win over visiting Rising Sun in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play. Scores were 25-15, 14-25, 25-17, 24-26 and 15-11.
For the Mustangs (1-2), Libby Gross had five aces and 24 assists; Maddie Duffalo had 11 digs; and Jayda Patterson had 11 kills.
Fallston 3, Perryville 1
The Cougars (2-0) remained unbeaten with a road win over the Panthers in UCBAC play.
“The Cougars got out of the gate a bit slow, but showed a lot of mental toughness throughout the match,” coach Bill Stewart said. The scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-22 and 25-19.
The Cougars were missing a few girls, but came together as Allie Book and Samantha Conrad led the way with a combined 25 assists. Kyra Douglass had a team-high 13 kills and Ellery Thompson added seven of her own.
Defensively, Abby Ruth (17 digs) and Amanda Sharpe (5 blocks) led the way. Adrianna Fares was a big spark off the bench with three aces in a row to secure the last set.
Edgewood 3, Havre de Grace 0
The Rams (1-2) won in straight sets over the visiting Warriors (1-3) in UCBAC play.
Scores were 26-24, 25-17 and 25-14.
Emily Osborn led the Rams with seven aces and five kills, while Sylvia Marin had 10 assists. Harmony Madu added eight blocks and Alanna Whyte had eight kills.
For the Warriors, Ava Darling had two aces and Carla Dunson had three aces and one kill.
Aberdeen 3, North Harford 2
The visiting Eagles (2-1) needed five sets to beat the Hawks (2-1) in UCBAC play.
Scores were 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 16-25 and 15-5.
For the Eagles, Lia Lucas had 22 aces, four kills; Gianna Braxton had 19 kills, four blocks; Nachely Velez had eight aces, one kill; and Savanna Murdock had 18 aces and nine kills.
For the Hawks, kills by Tonya Marks, Colette Rogers, Isabella Singh and Gabby Gast aided in the two team wins.
GOLF
Fallston 214, Patterson Mill 221, Bel Air 236
At Winters Run Golf Course, the Cougars beat the Huskies and Bobcats.
The Cougars’ players and scores were: Cameron Konkle, 42; Jupiter Moore, 42; Marin Moore, 43; Noah Bark, 43; and Aidan Deck, 44.
The Huskies’ players and scores were: Brandon Palen, 40; Sam Schepleng, 43; John Harrison, 44; Ellie Wright, 47; and Charlie Topping, 47.
The Bobcats’ players and scores were: Rowan Edwards, 46; Ryan Sudzina, 46; Matt Young, 47; Lilly Harman, 47; and Liam Seymour, 50.
Rising Sun 200, Harford Tech 204, Elkton 266 (4-player score)
Rising Sun 256, Harford Tech 259 (5-player score)
At Patriots Glen Golf Course, on the front nine, the Tigers defeated the Cobras and Elks.
Ben Adams of Rising Sun had the low round of the day with a score of 46 and Kacy Day of Tech had the low female round of the day with 50. Other contributors for Rising Sun were Tyler Hogue (49), Timmy Dobrowlski (51), Johnny Waldredge (54), Sean Snyder (56) and Zain Montgomery (56).
The Cobras were led by John Lindner (49), Day (50), Justin Febles (51), Collin Zipay (54) and Alex Martinelli (59).
North Harford 219, Bo Manor 260 (5-player score)
North Harford 125, Bo Manor 152, Edgewood 207 (3-player score)
At Geneva Farm Golf Course, the Hawks defeated the Eagles and Rams. Joppatowne had one player.
Leading the Hawks were John Manzari, 40, Zach Wilcox, 41, Aaron Bach, 44, Coulter Parsons, 45, and Nick Cochran, 49.
Gannon Wiliams led Bo Manor with 50.
The Rams players and scores were: Kyle Porretti, 66; Ariah White, 69; and Garrett Reeder, 72.
The Mariners lone player Lorenzo Howard shot 68.