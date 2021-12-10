Havre de Grace boys basketball breaks in new gym with win over Patterson Mill

The Havre de Grace boys basketball team played its first game in the new school’s gym Thursday night and the Warriors celebrated a 55-48 non-division win over the Huskies of Patterson Mill in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
The Warriors (1-0 league, 2-0 overall) led big for much of the game, but needed a strong finish to hold on for the win.
“Patterson Mill’s such a tough team, they’re always well prepared. You get a win over those guys anyway you can and I‘m real happy about it,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said. “We’re 1-0 here, now.”
The Warriors were 44-5 over the final two seasons in the old gym.
Patterson Mill’s Tyree Wilson scored the game’s first four points, but the Warriors scored the next six. A Drew Pape basket tied the game at 6-6, but that was the last basket made by the Huskies in the quarter.
Havre de Grace scored 12 straight points, with Braydyn Malloy doing much of the damage. Malloy sank a pair of 3-point shots and had eight points in the quarter. Will Lawder added a three-point play as the Warriors lead was 18-6.
The Huskies (1-1) made a few more baskets in the second quarter, but so did the Warriors. Malloy nailed two more threes and finished with eight points for a second straight quarter.
The Huskies trimmed the deficit by a point, trailing 31-20 at the half.
In the third quarter the Huskies twice cut the lead to nine, but Havre de Grace answered both times with made 3-point shots from Dominik McKenney-George and Nathan Brown.
Patterson Mill, though, was persistent. Kyle Luddy got hot and, with his seven straight points, the Huskies were within six at 40-34. Havre de Grace aided the Huskies as well, going 1-for-10 at the free throw line in the quarter.
Wilson then closed the quarter with five straight points and the Warriors lead was down to one, 40-39, with one quarter to play.
Patterson Mill did take its first lead since the opening minute, but the Warriors matched baskets. Huskies’ coach Jeroud Clark called timeout twice with his team trailing by a point both times.
The Huskies lead was 47-46 with under three minutes left, but McKenny-George sank a 3-point shot to put the Warriors up for good.
A 6-for-8 showing from the foul line (4-for-4 in final minute) sealed the win. Malloy finished with a game-high 18 points and McKenney-George added 16. Lawder chipped in with 11 points.
Luddy scored 17 for the Huskies and Wilson netted 14 before fouling out with 3:08 left in the game. Drew Pape added 11 points.
“The truth is, the kids we have in our locker room, we believe in playing it fast, playing hard,” Clark said. “It was a great way to play your second game of the year, play it in a brand new gym with all their energy and this environment. It was really cool.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Harford Christian 63, Redeemer Classical Academy 50
The Eagles (1-0, 3-1) opened Maryland Association of Christian Schools Athletic Conference play with the win over the host Kings.
Timmy Williams made five 3-point baskets and finished with 29 points, while Josh Olinger added 14 points and Dan Giro netted 10 points.
Franklin 56, Harford Tech 55
The host Cobras (0-1) were edged by the Indians in a non-league game. The Indians scored at the buzzer to win.
Evan Buck scored 28 points (19 in second half) and Eric Macharia added 20 points for Tech.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Harford 49, Havre de Grace 47
The host Hawks (1-0 league, 2-0 overall) edged the Warriors (0-1, 0-2) in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game.
“Exciting game, evenly matched,” Hawks coach Wayne Huller said.
Junior shooting guard Jenna Amrhein paced the Hawks with 21 points. Laynie Sheahy and Marissa Struhar added seven points each.
Lillian Duffy added two blocked shots and six points.
Kaedence Bryant led the Warriors with 12 points. Carla Dunson and Azareya Whiting added 10 points each. “The Warriors played a great defensive game,” coach Lisa Koop said.
Patterson Mill 49, Bo Manor 25
The Huskies (1-0, 2-1) opened Chesapeake Division play with a win over the visiting Eagles (0-1, 1-1).
Patterson Mill jump out to a 15-5 first quarter lead and led 32-12 at the half.
Madison Knight’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double led the way. Kiley Wilhelm also had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Ava Wheeler added eight points and four assists.
Fallston 54, Bel Air 34
The Cougars (1-0, 1-1) beat the visiting Bobcats (0-1, 0-2) in Chesapeake play.
Jillian Crawford (20 points, seven rebounds, four assists) paced the Cougars, while Allie Book added seven points and seven rebounds. Katie Kogler had six points and 11 rebounds.
Edgewood 38, North East 24
The Rams (2-0, 2-0) overcame a two-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Indians (0-1, 0-2) in Susquehanna play.
The Rams outscored North East 21-5 in the second half to get the win.
“I’m proud of how we finished the game, I just hope we can start games the same way,” Rams coach Wes Laguerre said.
Senior Harmony Madu finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Alanna Whyte added eight points and 18 rebounds and Maniya Alston had seven points and five rebounds.
C. Milton Wright 46, Aberdeen 27
The Mustangs (1-0, 1-1) knocked off the host Eagles (0-1, 0-1) in Chesapeake play.
Maddie Nimmo poured in 26 points for the Mustangs and Carly Jehnert scored 10.
Manchester Valley 45, Harford Tech 31
The Cobras (1-1) lost against the Mavericks in non-league play.
Tech had the lead at the half, but couldn’t match the Mavericks intensity in the third quarter and the team got into foul trouble.
Sophomore point guard Jessica Castro led Tech with 10 points. Jordan Strang led the defensive end with seven rebounds. Freshman Amya Goodsell had three steals, four rebounds and seven points.
Rising Sun 55, Perryville 48
The host Panthers (0-1, 0-1) opened their season with a loss to the Tigers (1-0, 1-1) in Susquehanna play.
Cienna Lily led the Panthers with 18 points, while freshman Alyssa Stanley netted 16 points. Taylor White had eight points and Mallory Stamper had six.
Arlington Baptist 43, Harford Christian 40
The Eagles (0-3) remained winless with the road loss to the Eagles.
Phoebe Williams led scoring with 24 points and Paige Sullivan added nine points.
John Carroll 41, Glenelg Country School 31
The Patriots (1-0, 3-1) opened Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland play with the B1 Conference win over the host Dragons.