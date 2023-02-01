Senior captains Logan Barkey, Charlie Turney are a constant positive influence on Harford Tech wrestling

Harford Tech wrestling had a strong season last year. The Cobras advanced to the Class 1A state dual semifinals and individually, crowned six region champions.

This season, however, has been what coach Ja’Juan Burrell has called a “roller coaster” between filling the spots of several graduated seniors, and then filling holes created by injuries.

“I didn’t know what this group was going to look like. The identity of this team, the nucleus of this team was completely changing from last year,” Burrell said. “We graduated six starters from last year, two of which were state place winners, one of which was a state finalist. We had six regional champs and only brought back two. Coming back, I think we exceeded what I expected coming into this year.”

Those same unsure feelings were shared by some of his returning wrestlers, but their worries were quickly abated thanks to the performance of everyone in the room.

“I didn’t really know what we were going to get into this season, but a bunch of guys stepped up, filled and weight classes and we’ve had some success,” senior Logan Barkey said. “Although we’ve had injuries and had spots to fill, more guys have stepped up.”

“Beginning of the year, I wasn’t really looking forward too much because I was focused on one match at a time, but if I’m being honest, I wasn’t sure about it because after all the seniors we lost, I thought we’d have to do a lot of rebuilding this year,” sophomore Zaden Tablan said. “Right now, we’re looking good, a lot of guys stepped up and it’s really making a big impact on the program.”

Harford Tech had a lot of success early in the season, finding quality wrestlers to fill the void left by departed seniors. Then the injury bug hit.

“We had a couple holes to fill and we filled them with some guys we didn’t necessarily think were going to fill those holes,” Burrell said. “We roped off 21 straight wins before we took a dual meet loss. And we only took that dual meet loss because we had kids injured.”

While dealing with the roster turnover, Burrell has turned to his two returning regional champions, Barkey and senior Charlie Turney to be leaders for a young group of Cobras.

“I lean on those guys,” Burrell said. “I can yell, scream and pep talk all I want, but a lot of these guys need that positive support from their peers and especially ones that have been in the program for four years like my two captains.”

“I just try to always help guys when I’m in the wrestling room,” Barkey said. “Help some lower weight guys, new guys get to their basic stuff and teach them some stuff. I go to some JV tournaments and help them there, support them. The JV guys look up to us as varsity guys and their captains, so if I’m there supporting them out of my own time, they know I care for them.”

Harford Tech lost four wrestlers during the Tomahawk Duals at Havre de Grace in early January, including Turney who is lost for the season with a foot injury. But being sidelined has seemingly only strengthened his leadership.

“Charlie is still a leader even in inactivity, because he’s turned into the spiritual guy for this team,” Burrell said. “Prior to his injury, that was almost a guaranteed six [points] for us in a lot of our dual meets. One of his practice partners [Jack Ryder] is now one of the guys filling his spot and he’s done a tremendous job getting him ready.”

“Obviously there’s going to be some negative feelings associated with this kind of injury, but the fact of the matter is, lingering on the negative feelings isn’t going to help my team out,” Turney said. “Ever since this injury, I’ve realized the importance of the team aspect more and I’ve made it my mission to impose all of the wisdom and other qualities I might have on to the people filling my spot this year and everyone representing Harford Tech in the future.”

The Cobras have fought through adversity and in return developed a strong new trait: resiliency.

“Because our starting lineup is made up of a lot of first-year and rookie wrestlers, I think the most prevalent thing is, we might not be the most technical team, but Harford Tech is by far one of the most resilient teams in Maryland,” Turney said.

“The adversity we’re facing is only going to make us tougher and help guys get better for our next matches,” Tablan said.

As Harford Tech gears up for its postseason, it also looks to strengthen the culture around the program, and develop it into a long-lasting family atmosphere.

“I think we just have guys that come here and want to wrestle and want to make friends,” Barkey said. “When you come to Tech, you don’t really know who you’re going to be with, but when you come to the wrestling team, you’re invited as family immediately. That’s how we create a strong relationship.”