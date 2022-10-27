Harford Tech gets early goal from Eve Hamilton in 1-0 girls soccer win over Elkton

Harford Tech's Eve Hamilton moves the ball with Elkton's Brynn Jefferson staying close on defense during the first round playoff game at Harford Tech on Wednesday. Hamilton scored the only goal in the game. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech senior Eve Hamilton scored an early goal Wednesday and it turned out to be a game-winner as the host Cobras edged the Elkton Elks, 1-0, in a Class 2A East Region I playoff opener.

“Three minutes in, you think that wouldn’t need to be the game-winner,” Tech coach Matt Berg said.

The goal came after the Cobras had been denied just seconds before. The scoring chance slipped away with an Elkton defender heading the ball away from the goal and her own goalie.

The ball, however, was quickly played back in to Hamilton, who found herself alone in the middle of the box one-on-one with Elks goalie Leeann Pugh. Hamilton easily placed the low shot to her left into the goal at the 37:06 mark.

“I was nervous, I didn’t want it to, it was like an all-or-nothing moment that ran through my head,” Hamilton said. “I don’t normally think of much, I just kick it and hope it goes in.”

Harford Tech's Caroline Korczak fires a shot on the Elkton goal during the first round playoff game at Harford Tech on Wednesday. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Luckily for the Cobras the shot went in, because there were a number of other scoring chances that produced nothing.

Nine minutes in, Lea Ayers sent a cross from the left untouched, and Hamilton then fired a cross from the right, also untouched.

The Cobras had other similar chances throughout the half, but most went without a serious shot or were saved by Pugh.

“Part of it, their keeper is really good, she was stopping a lot of stuff,” Berg said. “We hit a couple of balls that maybe sneak over a couple keepers’ heads, so we’ve got to give her credit for that. We do need to clean some things up and maybe balls didn’t bounce our way tonight or we just didn’t take advantage of a few opportunities. Frustrating, ‘cause I’d like to get three or four.”

Ten minutes into the second half, Morgan O’Connor saw her 30-yard shot slide just over the bar and midway through the half, Caroline Korczak sent a crossing pass to Alex Hall, whose shot was just wide of the left post.

Harford Tech's Cali Parsons makes a quick direction change as Elkton's Elianna Teigland moves in during Wednesday's first round playoff game at Harford Tech. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Cobras kept pressing, but Pugh and the Elks stayed tough. An Ayers header went wide with 12:10 left and two minutes later, Jaimeson Noble laced a 35-yard shot high on goal, but Pugh (10 saves) rose up to push it off the crossbar.

Elkton’s best scoring chances came in early in the second half. Elianna Teigland took a direct kick just outside the 18-yard box, but the shot was directly at Cobras goalie Abi Marcello.

Shadai Givens then out-dueled a Tech defender to get a decent shot, but it too was right at Marcello for an easy save. Marcello finished with three saves.

Tech moves on to the semifinal round to meet host Rising Sun on Friday at 3:30 p.m.