Harford Tech girls basketball’s third-quarter run fuels 41-27 regional championship win over Fallston

Anyia Gibson was the last of her teammates to climb the ladder and cut herself a piece of the net.

Tears welled in the eyes of Harford Tech’s lone senior after clipping off the remainder of the nylon and draping it around her neck. She turned to her teammates, coaches and family below and lifted her fist in the air having just dismantled defending Class 2A state champion Fallston, 41-27, for the Class 2A East Region I championship.

Wednesday evening began as a battle defined by staunch fervor from both defenses. Neither group could get clean looks, never mind make them, as the Cobras carried a 15-14 lead into halftime. However, Harford Tech found lightning in a bottle in the third, inflating its lead to 32-22 before the fourth quarter.

“Last year we went into their place in the [regional championship] and they kicked our butts, [58-28],” Harford Tech coach Brad Hunt said. “Talking to them at halftime, I saw a look in their eyes like, ‘All right, we’re going to get this done.’ We came out in the third quarter, went strong with it and executed beautifully.”

Two points stood out from the halftime shift for Gibson. She remembers her coaches noting that all of Fallston’s second-quarter points came at the free-throw line. So, they would have to play defense without fouling. “Take it home,” was the message. “We just gotta take it home.”

Gibson struggled to find a rhythm as the burden of watching her high school career potentially come to a close suddenly felt heavy. Harford Tech’s third-quarter run was in large part from her sorting through Fallston’s defense, finding gaps for open baskets. She finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks.

“During warmups, I was thinking I know that I have a younger team so I need to stay poised and keep the energy up,” Gibson said. “I said it from the jump, it’s always just about our mindset. ... We knew we’d be neck and neck.”

Harford Tech was paced by point guard Amya Goodsell. The sophomore can be a tough cover for opposing teams and a dominant presence at both ends of the floor. She finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals.

Amya Goodsell trimming down her piece of regional championship net. The sophomore point guard finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 8 steals. pic.twitter.com/xDCGjqamlW — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) March 2, 2023

Each momentous play that pushed Harford Tech slightly further ahead started with Goodsell. She opened the third quarter slipping the ball to Gibson on a pick-and-roll. Minutes later, she crossed from left to right, leaving her defender slipping backward as Goodsell buried a 15-footer.

Goodsell and Gibson combined for 35 of the team’s 41 points. Triples from Jessica Castro and Sarah Hunt rounded out the scoring.

“I think they started to pressure us defensively [in the third quarter] and we couldn’t make good decisions with the ball,” Fallston coach Johnny Woods said. “We weren’t getting any good looks and there was a lid on the basket. We couldn’t put the ball in the hole.”

Hunt gathered his team after pictures and the net-cutting ceremony. He told them to enjoy every bit of the win but reminded them “the job’s not done.”

Harford Tech will enter the state tournament Friday against a team to be determined after a seeding reshuffle of all region champions.