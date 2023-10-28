Harford Tech football’s trust in Stephen Kelley II proves the difference in 17-14 win over C. Milton Wright

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Harford Tech's Junior Aderomilehin (3) sprints down the field on a long play to setup a scoring chance in the redzone against C. Milton Wright during a football game at Harford Technical High School on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

Coach Brad Hunt and his staff have immense faith in Stephen Kelley II’s arm.

Harford Tech’s first touchdown came on a deep post route, letting the Cobras sophomore quarterback wind up and take a shot to a streaking Troy Wallace for a 45-yard opening-drive touchdown. The Cobras grabbed another one in the second quarter after Kelley flung one down the left sideline to Junior Deromilehin — roughly a 50-yard throw for a 76-yard pickup that set up a Shamari Whitmore touchdown.

Advertisement

A 29-yard game-winning field goal from Caleb Hamilton made the difference on the scoreboard, helping Harford Tech close out a 17-14 win over C. Milton Wright in its season finale. But it was a propensity for explosive plays and timely first downs through the air that set the Cobras up for success.

The trust in Kelley wasn’t more evident than in the game’s waning minutes.

Advertisement

Harford Tech (6-3) had marched down the field to a 4th-and-inches just outside the red zone. Cobras offensive coordinator Ryan Hunt, Brad’s son and a former Cobras quarterback from the class of 2020, sent Kelley out to the huddle with two play calls: a pass and a run.

Ryan told him to scan the defense and make the decision once he got out there — a show of supreme confidence in an underclassman signal caller. Something they’ve done before this season although not in such pivotal moments.

Kelley chose pass. He found Whitmore on a short checkdown for the first down.

“We have full trust in his mental and physical abilities,” Ryan Hunt said. “We put that in his hands and he made the right play for us.

“He’s a gamer, he’s a big-time player. He’s really becoming a man and a mature quarterback,” Ryan continued. “It’s not an individual game but he put the team on his shoulders. ... I was in the same situation coming in as a sophomore during a coaching change. I know what that pressure is like. ... I will say, he’s probably a little farther ahead than I was, especially in his decision making.”

That first down ultimately didn’t make the difference but it speaks volumes to how crucial his arm and mind are to what Harford Tech is able to accomplish.

The Cobras ended up turning the ball over on downs, but C. Milton Wright (5-4) fumbled it back, putting the ball back in Kelley’s hands with 1:21 to go. Once again, consecutive passes gave them enough field position for Hamilton’s leg to do the rest.

Harford Tech quarterback Stephen Kelley takes aim at a receiver. (Brian Krista/The Aegis)

“I got a lot of confidence in [Kelley],” Brad Hunt said. “He sees the game. For the most part he makes good decisions. He’s just getting better and better each week. And some of the things that he sees, like if he makes a mistake and we tell him, he realizes it. He’s just scratching the surface, playing really good football at the right time.”

Advertisement

The right time for Harford Tech means back-to-back wins against two of the top teams in Harford County to close out the season.

Last week the Cobras handed Edgewood its first loss of the season. This week, they inched it out against a C. Milton Wright team that played its third game in eight days. That was clear in the Mustangs slow-moving offense that, in particular, held possession for 10 of 12 minutes in the third quarter with one eight-minute drive to keep Harford Tech’s offense off the field.

Brad Hunt said he started to see his players believe in themselves more over the last few weeks.

“I knew we had the talent,” Brad said. “It’s taken a little bit of time but guys have figured it out and we’re gonna ride it as far as it takes us.”