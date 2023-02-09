‘A special pairing’: Harford Tech girls basketball duo sparks historic season

Amya Goodsell dribbles across halfcourt and surveys what’s in front of her. She’s Harford Tech’s sophomore point guard who leads by example with a quiet confidence. Above the free throw line stands Anyia Gibson, arms stretched high and wide. She’s the Cobras’ only senior, an interior force with an affable personality.

Together, they’re a savvy duo best known for picking apart defenses with their pick and roll — it plays to both of their strengths. They’ve shed the need for verbal communication in favor of their unspoken connection relying on eye contact and perhaps a bit of telepathy.

“I read her and she reads me,” Goodsell said. “If we make eye contact, we just know what to do.”

Harford Tech went from the hunters of the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference last season — unable to knock off top teams — to the hunted, now 15-5 overall and 10-0 at home for the first time in school history. That’s thanks to the duo’s individual development and shared chemistry, making double- and triple-doubles commonplace.

Goodsell stepped into the starting point guard role this season after sharing minutes a year ago. Through 15 games, she has 11 double-doubles (two of which did not include points) and two triple-doubles.

Gibson’s stat sheet flexes eight double-doubles and three triple-doubles. During back-to-back games in late January she reached 11 and 13 blocks, respectively. She also managed 10 steals in a win over Bel Air on Dec. 7.

Dan Goodsell, Harford Tech’s assistant coach and Amya’s father, likened them to University of Connecticut’s Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards.

“It’s that tandem where it’s an athletic big who can get up and down the court,” he said. “Then a girl who can kind of do anything as a guard who has really grown into her position. And they’re both great team players.”

Ask each player what makes the other special, there isn’t much hesitation.

“Anyia does a great job of setting screens, getting herself open and finishing around the rim. I can always trust to give her the ball,” Amya said. Later adding, “I get a lot of my assists from her.”

“I would say her patience when shooting or driving,” Gibson said of Goodsell. “Every time she’s getting fouled it’s because of how strong she is. Or she’s finishing for an and-1. Another thing is her IQ.”

Harford Tech senior Anyia Gibson has posted eight double-doubles and three triple-doubles this season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Notching those first triple-doubles was a special moment in their growth, as was the first time they recorded triple-doubles on the same night during a triple overtime win over Dulaney on Jan. 24.

However, there’s a larger goal at stake. One that Dan made clear before the start of the season.

“I told them it’s state championship or bust,” he said, remembering Harford Tech’s regional final loss to Fallston in March. “We returned eight players from last year and all five starters, so our expectations are extremely high. ... We have the ability, we have the skillset, we have the players. We’re in state championship or bust mode.”

Dan’s “championship or bust” speech was complemented by showing Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson’s viral “Handle Hard Better” speech.

Gibson and Goodsell talk often, drawing from that monologue about mental toughness. It has become the guiding principle for a team that won just four of its first eight contests.

The Cobras have had their fair share of arduous battles. Goodsell pointed to the Dulaney game as a perfect example. Her teammate let out a hard sigh just thinking about needing three overtimes to close out a 79-74 win — each extra frame more draining than the last.

Gibson absolved the early season “bumpy ride” because they weren’t clicking. Now, Harford Tech is the team to beat as the postseason nears, a team that presents unique challenges for any opponent.

Send double teams at Amya? She finds a way to sneak the ball to Gibson. Dissuade entry passes? Amya can confidently maneuver downhill. It’s difficult to neutralize both threats.

“It really is a special pairing,” Dan said. “We just wish we could have had them together a little longer. Like if they were both freshmen or a freshman and a sophomore. But it’s amazing how they’ve been able to grow and complement each other really well.”