Coach Danny Taylor of Harford Sports Performance Center in Forest Hill had a dream come true Tuesday when two of his Idols showed up for a visit.
Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench and NASCAR great Rusty Wallace spent the day filming a TV commercial for Blue-Emu pain relief medicine at the business.
“Two extremely humble superstars shared time, stories and even had time to shoot funny social media posts with me and other guests," Tatylor said of the experience. “One of my greatest days and memories I will never forget.”
Taylor adds the icing on the cake was being able to sample the Blue-Emu product which instantly took the pain away from a chronic left knee injury. It was truly a day coach Taylor and his staff will never forget.
The Harford Sports Performance Center is a multi-sport training facility featuring lacrosse, baseball, soccer, softball, field hockey, performance training, physical therapy and more. The center opened in 2010.