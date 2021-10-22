Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Harford Running backs | PHOTOS By Randy McRoberts Oct 22, 2021 at 7:57 AM Harford County high school running backs yardage leaders through week 7 (Oct. 15). (Randy McRoberts) Next Gallery PHOTOS 2021 Harford golf tournament | PHOTOS Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports Aberdeen vs North Harford football | PHOTOS Aberdeen vs North Harford football Friday October 15, 2021 at North Harford High School. Oct 18, 2021 Harford quarterbacks | PHOTOS Patterson Mill vs Fallston girls volleyball | PHOTOS Aberdeen vs Rising Sun football | PHOTOS District VII golf tournament | PHOTOS Chesapeake Division Challenge golf | PHOTOS Harford Tech defeats C. Milton Wright | PHOTOS Patterson Mil vs Havre de Grace boys soccer | PHOTOS Advertisement