Advertisement Advertisement The Aegis Sports Harford County Harford Harford quarterbacks | PHOTOS By Randy McRoberts Oct 13, 2021 at 3:34 PM Harford County high school quarterbacks ranked by yardage. (Randy McRoberts) Next Gallery PHOTOS Patterson Mill vs Fallston girls volleyball | PHOTOS Advertisement The Aegis Sports The Aegis Sports Aberdeen vs Rising Sun football | PHOTOS Aberdeen defeats visiting Rising Sun in Friday night's game at Aberdeen . By Matt Button Oct 11, 2021 District VII golf tournament | PHOTOS Chesapeake Division Challenge golf | PHOTOS Harford Tech defeats C. Milton Wright | PHOTOS Patterson Mil vs Havre de Grace boys soccer | PHOTOS C. Milton Wright vs Bel Air football | PHOTOS Patterson Mill vs Fallston girls soccer | PHOTOS Aberdeen IronBirds vs Greenville Drive | PHOTOS Advertisement