North Harford field hockey leads Monday Harford sports action with upset of Fallston

North Harford pulled off a mild field hockey upset Monday to highlight high school sports action throughout Harford County.
C. Milton Wright and Harford Tech field hockey also posted wins.
The Hawks’ (5-3) win came at Fallston where a second-half goal was enough to beat the Cougars (6-2), 1-0, in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference game.
Jackie Bultman scored the goal and Kendall Fortune added the assist.
“Our entire team had a complete game today with each player stepping up and supporting one another,” Hawks coach Carla Harward said. “Our defense of Autumn Tagliaferri, Grace Underwood, Greer Strine and Bella Southard, as well as goalie Ellie Kuciara, did a phenomenal job to secure the win.”
Goalie Kuciara finished with 14 saves, while Fallston goalie Payden Knoll made two saves.
C. Milton Wright 5, Patterson Mill 0
Claire Burrows, Anna lylo, Caleigh Kohr, Brooke Hunsinger and Cecelia Durborow scored a goal each to leads the Mustangs (5-2) the host Huskies (2-5) in UCBAC play.
CMW assists came from Erin Cowie (3), Durborow and Winslow Dipeso.
“CMW held another complete shut out without letting a single shot on goal,” Mustangs coach Kelsey Lovelace said.
Harford Tech 1, Perryville 0
The Cobras (5-2) traveled to Perryville to beat the Panthers in UCBAC action.
Despite relentless offensive pressure from the Cobras, the Panthers goalie was up to the challenge, stopping countless shots.
That was, except one, and that’s all it took to put the Cobras in the win column. Elizabeth Hunter tallied the goal with Heather Reider and Isabella Farace both adding assists.
Jenna Fisher wasn’t tested in goal for Tech.
BOYS SOCCER
Patterson Mill 2, Fallston 1
The Huskies (7-0) stayed unbeaten with the road win over the Cougars (6-2) in UCBAC action.
Vinnie Wysong tallied both Patterson Mill goals with assists by Cameron Dawson and Diego Peralta.
The Cougars goal came with Jayden Dillard launching a ball into the box and Nathan Shimaitis putting the ball in for the goal.
Huskies goalie Ian Sauer made nine saves in goal, including a huge penalty kick save in the first half to keep the score 1-0 (Huskies leading) at the time. Cougars keeper Cason Donahue made six saves.
Bel Air 3, Rising Sun 1
The Bobcats (4-1) went on the road to beat the Tigers in UCBAC play. The Bobcats led 2-0 at half.
Kevin Tridone scored twice for the Bobcats and Connor Banton added one goal.
North Harford 7, Elkton 0
Luke Mejia and Josh Ferro both recorded a hat trick to pace the Hawks’ (2-4) UCBAC win over the visiting Elks.
Tyler Bowman added the other goal, while goalies Mikey Lawrey and Xander Dove combined for six saves in the combined effort shutout.
John Carroll 1, Spalding 0
The Patriots (9-3-2) visited the Cavaliers for the win in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play.
The Patriots created a number of goal-scoring opportunities in the first 15 minutes, but the game was scoreless at halftime.
The game remained scoreless until midway through the second half when Josh Petty finished a combination play to give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage.
John Carroll goalie Amir Smith kept Spalding off the board, giving the Patriots their fifth straight win and sixth consecutive shutout.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bel Air 3, Edgewood 0
The Bobcats improved to 9-1 with the sweep — 25-18, 25-11, and 25-17 — over the host Rams (1-5) in Harford County League play.
Jonathan Drumm had three aces, five kills and 10 assists for the Bobcats and Ian Irizarry added an ace, three kills and one block. Zach Rey had four blocks and 16 assists and Sam Johnson contributed four aces, four kills and one block. Also, Christian Couch had two aces, 12 kills and a block, while Kajus Derby had five kills and three blocks and Caden Ernest had two kills and two blocks.