Harford Lacrosse Camp will be held over two weeks in July with adjustments

After careful and thoughtful consideration, the Harford Lacrosse Camp, which is celebrating its 40th year, is holding camp in July, with a few adjustments.
The camp will open July 13-16 for Boys and July 20-23 for Girls at the 4H Camp Facility at Rocks State Park in accordance with Maryland Health Department Directive and Order Regarding Youth Camp Programs, Maryland Health Department Interim Order on Outdoor Youth Sports, and the US Lacrosse Return to Play Recommendations.
There are adjustments that have been made to ensure a safe camp experience for all campers and staff. Camp directors will continue to follow the orders of the Governor and Maryland Health Department and require all staff and campers to adhere to the requirements in place at the time of camp.
Harford Lacrosse Camp will operate as a Day Camp only with each camper bringing his/her own lunch in a labeled insulated lunch bag/cooler. All campers will follow this schedule each day:
Grades 1-3 drop off between 7:30-7:45 a.m. with camp from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Pick up 4:-4:15 p.m. Grades 4-6 drop off between 8–8:15 a.m. with camp from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Pick up 4:30–4:45 p.m. Grades 7-12 drop off between 8:30–8:45 a.m. with camp from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Pick up 5-5:15 p.m.
Cost of the camp is $280. All campers currently registered will be defaulted to the day camp. Those who registered for the $280 short day camp have no financial adjustments needed, except payment of remaining balance online or at check-in on day one, by cash or check payable Harford Lacrosse Camp.
If registered for the all day or overnight plan and have a balance due, the new balance remaining will be adjusted based on total cost of $280. For those who have paid in full for all day or overnight plans the overage amount paid will be transferred to the camper’s concession bank and any remaining balance will be refunded on the final day of camp.
If registered for camp during the period where the deposit was waived in order to register, please note that the deposit of $75 is due online by June 30, 2020. Any unpaid balanced can be paid by credit card online or by cash or check only at check-in the first day of camp.
For any who registered for camp and are unable to attend, please email Coach Bellamy at jbellamy21009@gmail.com by June 30, 2020, to request a refund. Refunds will be issued by check with a $15 electronic payment processing fee deducted from the refund.
Harford Lacrosse Camp was founded in 1981 with a singular focus of outstanding teacher-coach led individual and small group instruction and we will remain focused on that goal this summer. Each camper should plan to bring his/her own equipment bag for personal items, along with a personal water bottle, mask, and hand sanitizer.
In small groups and appropriately distanced, campers will be provided lacrosse instruction, footwork/agility training, use of pool, and many of our fun camp activities and contests like tie dye t-shirts, radar gun fastest shot, and many more throughout the camp.
The concession stand will be open throughout the day at camp. All activities will be provided in accordance with the health department requirements and US Lacrosse guidelines.
More information will be emailed to registered campers in the coming weeks about details on check-in times/procedures, daily camp schedule, awards program, and specific details on camp safety procedures and protocols.
Our website www.alldivlax.com has been updated and our Stone Alley online registration partner has updated all information. Registration is open. Space will be limited.
Harford Lacrosse Camp at The Arena Sports Factory scheduled for July 6-10, 2020 has been cancelled. The Arena Sports Factory has been a great partner for Harford Lacrosse Camp. Coach Bellamy will be in touch with all who registered for this camp in the coming days to coordinate refunds or to transfer funds to Harford Lacrosse Camp at 4H Camp July 13-16.
If you have specific questions, please contact Coach Bellamy at jbellamy21009@gmail.com.