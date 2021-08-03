NH Alum brings Sideline Science to Harford Lax Camp | PHOTOS

Reuben Kraft, a former camper who is Associate Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at Penn State University, attended the Harford Lacrosse Camps to work with campers interactively with his Sideline Science project. Kraft is a 1998 graduate of North Harford High School and he obtained a PhD from Johns Hopkins University in the 2009-10 time frame.
Reuben Kraft, Associate Professor of Mechanical and Biomedical Engineering at Penn State University and North Harford High School alumni, back works with camper Adalyn Senft as she checks out some of the fun tools used to gather information about brain injuries his for the Sideline Science project that is helping to study concussions at the tent during the Harford Lacrosse Camp Thursday July 29, 2021.
