Harford Lacrosse Camp celebrates 40th year with two weeks of fun

“Same time, we just didn’t offer the overnight plan, we did one plan this year that went from like eight in the morning until four in the afternoon, where we typically do a short-day plan, all-day plan and overnight plan,” Bellamy said. The camp dates were the same as in year’s past. “Instead, we just converted to the one plan for everybody with the staggered drop-off and the staggered pick-up times,” he said.