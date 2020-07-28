Harford Lacrosse Camp celebrates 40th year with two weeks of fun

Not without changes, Harford Lacrosse Camp celebrated its 40th year with two weeks of camp.
The camps, one week of male participants and the other for females, were held at the Rocks State Park 4H facility in Forest Hill the past two weeks.
As an expectation, camper numbers were down with 50 girls participating last week and 120 boys the week before. Camp co-director Jason Bellamy says those numbers are half of what the camp has served in the past.
Despite that, the camp was held, with a few changes and it was a successful two weeks of fun and lacrosse instruction.
“Same time, we just didn’t offer the overnight plan, we did one plan this year that went from like eight in the morning until four in the afternoon, where we typically do a short-day plan, all-day plan and overnight plan,” Bellamy said. The camp dates were the same as in year’s past. “Instead, we just converted to the one plan for everybody with the staggered drop-off and the staggered pick-up times,” he said.
The camp was not without health checks for any and all campers. “We used a Maryland Health Department form that parents filled out and brought with them, where they had done the temperature check at home and completed the questions required by the health department,” Bellamy said.
And there were no cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We learned to do things differently this year, in doing that we discovered some things that we’ll probably keep around for the camp that we liked,” Bellamy said. “It was a lot more work of keeping kids separated into small groups and occupied during the entire day at camp.”
The 4H camp site, though, offers space and resources. “It’s a great facility there that provides the resources to be able to keep kids occupied. The space is there, the pool is there. The activities that we offer, we had the dunking booth this year, we do tie-dye t-shirts while they’re there, those kinds of activities, there’s space there to do it, keep kids busy during the non-practice time,” Bellamy said.
In addition there are volleyball courts and they play watermelon softball, lacrosse volleyball, lacrosse golf, yoga, scavenger hunts, talent shows and awards ceremonies. There also radar gun fastest shot, target shooting with targets in goals and water balloon lacrosse. And of course, lots of lacrosse drills, practices and instruction in small groups.
Harford County lacrosse legends John Grubb and Frank Mezzanotte, who created the camp in 1981, are joined by Bellamy to run the boys camp. Bellamy is the head boys coach at Havre de Grace.
The three are joined by Patterson Mill coaches Kim Burgasser and Stacey Sewell for the girls camp.
Latest The Aegis Sports
“It worked out well, got it done,” Bellamy said. ”The kids really had a good time and enjoyed being able to be at a camp.”