Harford County 2022 high school golf preview: Several teams, golfers looking to make a run at states

High school golf teams throughout Harford County and Perryville have been teeing it up, in readiness for the 2022 golf season. Here’s a look at each team. Not all teams responded to requests for information.
Aberdeen
Coach: Scott Hubbard, second season
Key players: Seniors Erica Honadel and Alex Ridolfi
Season outlook: Aberdeen returns its top two players in Honadel and Ridolfi. Honadel finished tied for sixth at the Class 4A/3A state tournament last year, after winning Harford County and Chesapeake Division (Bulle Rock) titles.
“Both players will be in the mix again for state qualification,” Hubbard said. “The key for the team will be the continued development of other players to fill out the rest of the starting roster.”
Bel Air
Coach: Brent Harris, second season
Key players: Seniors Andrew McKay, Matt Young; sophomores Rowan Edwards and Ryan Sudzina.
Season outlook: “We return nine golfers from last year’s team, including four seniors. We are expecting leadership and consistency from seniors Young and McKay who both played in states last season as part of the 4-person team that qualified,” Harris said. “Edwards and Sudzina are two sophomores we have high expectations for. Our team is very deep and somewhat interchangeable for matches. We will set our goals high with a focus on repeating as regional champs and going back to states in College Park.
C. Milton Wright
Coach: Cathy Sostak, 12th season
Key players: Senior Trevor Heid; junior Joey Lobianco; sophomore Jackson Geyer
Season outlook: The Mustangs went to the state tournament last year and expect to return this year. “We have a strong, deep team. Most members have played together for several years and work well together,” Sostak said.
Fallston
Coach: Mike Capozzoli, first season
Key players: Senior Jason Foxx, Finley Jourdan; juniors Noah Bark, Aidan Deck, Owen Karantonis, Alex Langford; sophomore Cameron Konkle and Jupiter Moore
Season outlook: With the addition of Calvert Hall transfer Langford already claiming the top spot on the team this year, the Cougars have the tools and depth from their top six to be a strong contender in the county, region and state this year.
“With the depth we have on the team this year, we have our minds set on not only a successful season, but a successful postseason,” Capozzoli said. “Last year, Jupiter Moore made her state debut as a freshman with Cameron Konkle missing the cut by just a couple of strokes.”
Harford Tech
Coach: Mike Sheahy, first season
Key players: Seniors Luke Cimino and Aurora Walters
Season outlook: Walters was a district champion a year ago and a runner-up for the Harford County title. Walters went on to finish seventh at the 2A/1A state tournament. Her goal this season is to get completely over an arm injury and become as consistent as possible while maintaining a low-scoring average. Cimino, a second team All-Harford selection last season, hopes to help the team have success and hopefully play golf at college.
North Harford
Coach: Nick Panos, 28th season
Key players: Seniors John Manzari, Jeremy Webb; juniors Nick Cochran, Cooper Honig, Alex Martinelli, Owen Mullin; sophomores Willow Elliott, Lucas Parks, Coulter Parsons, Logan Rakestraw, Mycah Walker; freshmen Ashley Picha and Greg Sebring
Season outlook: “We have a very nice mix of experience and new talent and we hope to be competitive in matches and tournaments and expect our newcomers to add depth to our squad,” Panos said. “Our goal is to see steady improvement throughout the season.”
Patterson Mill
Coach: Raymond Paquin, seventh season
Key players: Juniors Ryan Malenfant, John Musto, Drew Pape, Maddie Rutch; sophomore Charlie Topping
Season outlook: “With new leadership infused into our starting lineup, we are looking to be competitive once again at the top of the league,” Paquin said.
Perryville
Coach: Stavros Plagianakos, ninth season
Key players: Seniors Lucas Umbarger, Michael Phillips, Aiden Zimmerman; juniors Jared Eldreth, Andrew Kidd; freshman Julian Howes
Season outlook: “Overall, our goal is to win the UCBAC divisional tournament and earn our spot back in the Chesapeake Division,” Plagianakos said. “We would like to win the Cecil County championship, but it is going to be tough going against the returning state champion, Noah Wallace and his North East team. Mike Rice has joined the Panthers in a co-head coach role.”