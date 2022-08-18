Harford County 2022 high school golf preview: Several teams, golfers looking to make a run at states

High school golf teams throughout Harford County and Perryville have been teeing it up, in readiness for the 2022 golf season. Here’s a look at each team. Not all teams responded to requests for information.

Aberdeen

Coach: Scott Hubbard, second season

Advertisement

Key players: Seniors Erica Honadel and Alex Ridolfi

Season outlook: Aberdeen returns its top two players in Honadel and Ridolfi. Honadel finished tied for sixth at the Class 4A/3A state tournament last year, after winning Harford County and Chesapeake Division (Bulle Rock) titles.

Advertisement

“Both players will be in the mix again for state qualification,” Hubbard said. “The key for the team will be the continued development of other players to fill out the rest of the starting roster.”

Aberdeen senior Erica Honadel, shown chipping onto the 12th green during last year's Class 4A/3A state golf championship, is back for her final season after a sixth-place state finish a year ago. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: Brent Harris, second season

Key players: Seniors Andrew McKay, Matt Young; sophomores Rowan Edwards and Ryan Sudzina.

Season outlook: “We return nine golfers from last year’s team, including four seniors. We are expecting leadership and consistency from seniors Young and McKay who both played in states last season as part of the 4-person team that qualified,” Harris said. “Edwards and Sudzina are two sophomores we have high expectations for. Our team is very deep and somewhat interchangeable for matches. We will set our goals high with a focus on repeating as regional champs and going back to states in College Park.

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Cathy Sostak, 12th season

Key players: Senior Trevor Heid; junior Joey Lobianco; sophomore Jackson Geyer

Season outlook: The Mustangs went to the state tournament last year and expect to return this year. “We have a strong, deep team. Most members have played together for several years and work well together,” Sostak said.

Fallston

Coach: Mike Capozzoli, first season

Advertisement

Key players: Senior Jason Foxx, Finley Jourdan; juniors Noah Bark, Aidan Deck, Owen Karantonis, Alex Langford; sophomore Cameron Konkle and Jupiter Moore

Season outlook: With the addition of Calvert Hall transfer Langford already claiming the top spot on the team this year, the Cougars have the tools and depth from their top six to be a strong contender in the county, region and state this year.

“With the depth we have on the team this year, we have our minds set on not only a successful season, but a successful postseason,” Capozzoli said. “Last year, Jupiter Moore made her state debut as a freshman with Cameron Konkle missing the cut by just a couple of strokes.”

Harford Tech golfer Aurora Walters watches her ball sail down the fairway during the District VII golf tournament at Mountain Branch Golf Course in Joppa last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Harford Tech

Coach: Mike Sheahy, first season

Key players: Seniors Luke Cimino and Aurora Walters

Season outlook: Walters was a district champion a year ago and a runner-up for the Harford County title. Walters went on to finish seventh at the 2A/1A state tournament. Her goal this season is to get completely over an arm injury and become as consistent as possible while maintaining a low-scoring average. Cimino, a second team All-Harford selection last season, hopes to help the team have success and hopefully play golf at college.

Advertisement

North Harford

Coach: Nick Panos, 28th season

Key players: Seniors John Manzari, Jeremy Webb; juniors Nick Cochran, Cooper Honig, Alex Martinelli, Owen Mullin; sophomores Willow Elliott, Lucas Parks, Coulter Parsons, Logan Rakestraw, Mycah Walker; freshmen Ashley Picha and Greg Sebring

Season outlook: “We have a very nice mix of experience and new talent and we hope to be competitive in matches and tournaments and expect our newcomers to add depth to our squad,” Panos said. “Our goal is to see steady improvement throughout the season.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Raymond Paquin, seventh season

Key players: Juniors Ryan Malenfant, John Musto, Drew Pape, Maddie Rutch; sophomore Charlie Topping

Season outlook: “With new leadership infused into our starting lineup, we are looking to be competitive once again at the top of the league,” Paquin said.

Advertisement

Perryville

Coach: Stavros Plagianakos, ninth season

Key players: Seniors Lucas Umbarger, Michael Phillips, Aiden Zimmerman; juniors Jared Eldreth, Andrew Kidd; freshman Julian Howes

Season outlook: “Overall, our goal is to win the UCBAC divisional tournament and earn our spot back in the Chesapeake Division,” Plagianakos said. “We would like to win the Cecil County championship, but it is going to be tough going against the returning state champion, Noah Wallace and his North East team. Mike Rice has joined the Panthers in a co-head coach role.”