Harford County 2022 girls high school volleyball preview

A year ago, Harford County volleyball was well represented with four schools playing in region final matches. Fallston and Bel Air each won titles and the Bobcats reached the state semifinals for a third straight season. Bel Air lost in the semifinals, but the Bobcats are back and appear ready to make another run. Fallston sees also poised to duplicate results from a year ago.

Here’s a team-by-team look at the county:

Aberdeen

Coach: Jimmia McCluskey, second season

Last season: 11-4

Top returners: Senior Savanna Murdock (OH); juniors Jocelyn Kruger (OH), Elyssa Xavier (L/MB); sophomore Lia Lucas (S)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Jasmin Adams (MB); Samauria Williams (MB); sophomore Citlali Arzabala (RSH)

Season outlook: “I think that this season will be great. We have a mix of new and old girls, but everyone works well with each other. They work together and teach each other, which helps with bettering the team,” McCluskey said. “They push each other in practice because they know the competitive level they all deserve to play at. I do see a bright future with this group of girls because they work very well with communication and trusting their teammates.”

Bel Air celebrated a Class 3A North Region II championship last season. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: David Simon, fourth season

Last season: 17-1

Top returners: Seniors Lexi Bell (OH/L0), Jaydn Betters (RSH), Megan Cassaday (OH/S), Brooke Keesey (L), Anaiah Lewis (M); junior Kayden Hardenbrook (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Brooke Hopkins (M), Tia Pegler (S), Keria Tyndall (M); sophomores Anna Kane (S/RSH), Olivia Mannion (RSH); freshman Julie Stillwagon (OH)

Outlook: The Bobcats have won 23 straight conference matches and haven’t lost a conference match since the 2018 season. The last loss in Harford County was in 2016 and the team looks to stay at the top of the conference this season. There are two new setters who are quickly learning to connect with a variety of good ball strikers. The team is already showing great chemistry and has some determined captains leading the way. This team looks poised for another strong season but will have a target on its back. They are the only Class 3A team in Maryland to make it to the last three state final fours. It won’t be easy but they believe they have a good chance to extend that streak this year.

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Dave Naugle, fourth season

Last season: 6-13

Top returners: Senior Sophia Lyons (M); Junior Ciara Green (RSH/M); sophomores Maddie Duffalo (OH), Ana Mioduski (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Cara Hoover (M), Olivia Lawrence (L/DS); sophomore Jenna Ritz (S)

Outlook: “Our team is young with 10 new girls joining the mix. We’re developing a team culture that focuses on extreme competitiveness while at the same time supporting each other as much as possible,” Naugle said. “We very much intend to be competitive with all the other strong teams in our division and hope to carry that momentum into the playoffs.”

Edgewood

Coach: Hannah Whitmire, fourth season

Last season: 8-9

Top returners: Senior Sylvia Marin (RSH); juniors McKenzie Badham (S), Chiara Mignini-Beaz (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Bryanna Carter (M); sophomore Zyiana Rowlette (M)

Season outlook: “Looking forward to a fun and competitive season. We have a great mix of athletic and experienced upperclassmen and driven, hardworking underclassmen,” Whitmire said. “Excited to see what we accomplish.”

Fallston's Kyra Douglass returns for her junior season, one of five strong returners for the Cougars. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Fallston

Coach: Layna Douglass, first year

Last season: 10-7

Top returners: Seniors Ellery Thompson (OH), Samantha Conrad (S), Renae Gent (M); juniors Grace Pfaff (L/S), Kyra Douglass (OH)

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: “This year, I want to continue to build a solid team and hopefully finish with a better record than last year. My passion is to create a strong team core with hard work and tenacity,” Douglass said. “We have the potential to be fierce competitors, but time will tell. We have a lot of good competition in the UCBAC Chesapeake Division.”

Harford Christian

Coach: Justin Cross, third season

Last season: 13-3

Top returners: Senior Ella Holbrook; Juniors Paige Beusche, Phoebe Williams, Audrey Alderfer, Ella Olinger, Allison Childers, Sonya Burris; sophomore Chloe Brooks

Newcomers to watch: Junior Sarah Mathias; sophomore Kameryn Landerkin; freshmen Ariel Nelson, Rebeckah Mathias

Season outlook: The Eagles are returning its core for the ‘22 season with only one senior on the roster. “We have introduced some very skilled players to the mix of returning players, so learning to play together will take some time,” Cross said. “The schedule for the season is no easy task but this young group of girls is up for the challenge. The outlook is extremely bright and as we learn new systems and gel together the results will take place.”

Harford Tech

Coach: Caitlin Torley, first season

Last season: 6-9

Top returners: Seniors Hayden Kobert (RSH), Elyssa Kugler (OH), Hannah Sazon (L), Holly Skinner (M); juniors Abigail Romm (L), Alex Holzinger (S)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Matilyn Royal (OH)

Season outlook: “My goal is to help the students develop as athletes and citizens, learn some new skills and just overall have a blast,” Torley said.

Havre de Grace

Coach: Ashley Algard, second season

Last season: 3-14

Top returners: Seniors Carla Dunson (OH), Rachel Thomas (OH), Sarah Bromley (OP)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Sanai Knox (MB), Ava Holloway (DS), Katherine Weber (MB), Kayleigh Bolen (OH)

Outlook: “I’m excited to have a rebuilding season after losing some key seniors last year,” Algard said. “The girls have some great chemistry off the court, so putting that into match play on the court will be amazing to watch and look forward to growing in our individual skills and improve as one unit.”

John Carroll

Coach: Joe Scheide, third season

Last season: 6-8

Top returners: Seniors Kenzie Currey (L), Brenna Baier (M); junior Kaitlin Klara (S)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Anna Gostomski (MH); sophomore Ellie Hughes (OH)

Outlook: “We have a relatively young group this year with a junior heavy roster, but we still have some great senior leadership and talent,” Scheide said. “We are looking to have a strong year with a tough out of conference preseason prior to an always challenging conference schedule. We aim to be strong playoff contenders by the end of the season.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Susan Arena, seventh season

Last season: 0-16

Top returners: Seniors Ruby Atuobi (S/RSH), Gabriella Craig (L), Germarys Santiago Alvarez (OH), Hiba Arshad (MB)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Kayla Distance (MB); sophomores Zaria Barbour (S/RSH), Toni Blackwell (DS), Olivia Maccallini (OH)

Season outlook: “We have a young squad and are finding the right leadership on the court to develop our skills every day,” Arena said. “We are looking to compete in every match and reach our goals. How our chemistry builds as a team will determine how far we go in our season.”

North Harford

Coach: Barb Matthews, 11th season

Last season: 11-4

Top returners: Seniors Isabella Singh (S), Sierra Wendland (L), Hannah Dudeck (OH), Stephanie Erisman (MH), Madison Gann (S), Madison Lewandowski (DS), Sierra McManus (OH), Colette Rogers (MH)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Rylee Branagan (MH), Dyllan Dinbokowitz (S), Katie Forte (OH), Kailyn McCoy (DS), Claudia Pfaff (L), Madelyn Wagner (OH)

Outlook: A mix of returning players as well as newcomers highlights the Hawks roster. “Tough defense, total team chemistry and unpredictable offense will be our keys to success,” Matthews said. “We are looking forward to a successful season.”

Perryville

Coach: Matt Borrelli, 11th season

Last season: 2-9

Top returners: Seniors Emily Burchett (L), Erica Schoerner (RSH), Riley Jackson (OH); junior Ryleigh Racine (OH)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Melina Christofano (S), Presley Givens (DS); sophomore Alyxia Green (S)

Season outlook: “With a solid combination of returning varsity players and motivated new players to the team, we look forward to the challenge of competing in the tough UCBAC Chesapeake Division,” Borelli said.

Led by captains Burchett and Schoerner, the Panthers are playing with a lot of energy and focus in the preseason, and are expecting that to carry over into the regular season. Setters Christofano and Green will run the offense and provide scoring opportunities for outside hitters Jackson and Racine. In addition, several players participated in club volleyball during the offseason, and their improved skills and court awareness are already beginning to show.