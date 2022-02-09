Fallston girls swim team wins Harford County team title

Harford County’s 10 public high schools went to battle Tuesday, a swimming battle that is, bringing the county’s girls swimmers to Magnolia Middle School for the 2022 Harford County girls swim championships.
Fallston took home the team title with 321 points to beat C. Milton Wright’s 302.50 and Patterson Mill’s 295.
Rounding out the scoring were Harford Tech, 257.50; Bel Air, 255; North Harford, 157; Edgewood, 138; Aberdeen, 121; Havre de Grace, 121; and Joppatowne, 70.
Patterson Mill got off to a fast start, winning two of the night’s first three events. The meet was run a bit different as all three relays were run first.
The Huskies opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay. Seniors Kelly Kim, Julia Everitt, Adeline Snyder and freshman Gabriella Eraso swam 1 minute, 57.68 seconds to edge out Fallston’s foursome time of 1:58.25. Fallston’s swimmers were Anna Gnagey, Abby Schneider, Ace Liu and Lucy Plaisted.
“It was really exciting, I think we were very proud of ourselves,” Kim said.
“We came to just have fun, and swimming fast is easy when you’re having fun too, and when you’re doing it with teammates that you love,” Snyder added.
Kim, Everitt, Snyder and Eraso came back a short time later to pull off an upset in the 400 freestyle relay. The time of 3:52.34 was three seconds faster than CMW and six seconds better than the Huskies’ seed time.
“It’s been so much fun, this is my senior year and I wanted to do good this year and especially for the 400 relay, because we weren’t expected to win that one,” Everitt said. “It was just a really good race.”
“It’s just amazing energy, these guys work so hard. We got out there and we knew how to race. We didn’t expect to win and we just went out there and gave it our all. It was so much fun,” Eraso said.
Kim’s attempt to win the 200 IM was cut short by Fallston junior Abby Schneider. Schneider swam 2:19.91 to beat Kim’s time of 2:21.63.
Schneider became a double winner, winning the night’s final race. Schneider swam 1:11.81 to beat freshman Catherine Whipkey of Edgewood (1:13.08) in the 100 breaststroke.
Kim took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.30. Teammate Snyder was second in 1:04.14.
Harford Tech junior Emerson Young was fastest in the 50 freestyle.
Young swam 25.77 to edge out Bel Air senior Olivia Van Dyke’s time of 26.22. Patterson Mill’s Eraso was a close third in 26.42.
“Super exciting, this is my first year doing counties, so overall, really happy and everyone swam great tonight,” Young said.
Young and Kaylee Blair, a senior from CMW tied for the win in the 100 freestyle. Both swam 56.18 to share first place.
“That’s crazy, I’ve never tied with anyone before in swimming as long as I can remember, so really great swim by me and Kaylee,” Young said. “It’s a super exciting night, everyone’s swimming well, so I feel really great.”
“Well, when we were in line for the race, I was like, hey, you want to tie for first, just jokingly,” Blair said. “And then we swam and we tied and this is like the third time tying someone in an event and I think it’s really cool tying for an event, especially with my friends.”
Blair left no doubt in winning the 500 freestyle. Blair cruised to the win in 5:33.53, some 14 seconds faster than runner-up Gnagey of Fallston (5:47.22).
“This is my last race for the day, so I was like I need to go out and bang,” Blair said. “I knew that I was gonna have a good amount of lead but I still went to do my best.”
Bel Air’s Van Dyke, who was favored to win the 50 freestyle, came back in a quick turnaround to win the 100 butterfly. Van Dyke, who deals with a torn labrum in her right shoulder, swam 1:02.48 to edge Snyder of Patterson Mill (1:02.85).
“Quite honestly, I was a little discouraged after the 50 free, cause I expected to perform a little better,” Van Dyke said. “Not upset with the swim, but I was super discouraged and you could see it all the way up until the 75 and then I just had that one last, this is the last time, a little bit of push and after that I was like, I’ve got to go get it. That last 25, I really pushed it and I was happy with the outcome.”
C. Milton Wright’s Ellie Hanson, Jamie Hanson, Alyssa Stamper and Blair teamed to win the 200 freestyle relay. Their time of 1:47.82 was nearly three seconds faster than runner-up Bel Air (1:50.53).
Edgewood’s Whipkey was a winner in the 200 freestyle. Whipkey’s time of 2:05.61 was five seconds better than that of fellow freshman, Ellie Hanson of C. Milton Wright (2:10.57).