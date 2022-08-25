2022 Harford County girls high school soccer preview

Girls high school soccer has returned and teams throughout Harford County and Perryville are set to begin play. Fallston, which went unbeaten to win a Class 1A state championship has a few strong pieces back, and with a new coach, questions remain as to a repeat. Teams from C. Milton Wright and North Harford also won region titles in 2021 and both may have enough back to contend again.

Aberdeen

Coach: Bridgette Morrissey, first season

2021 record: N/A

Top returners: Juniors London Hopkins (D) and Jenna Stevens (M)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Ellie Beinkampen (D), Grace Buxton (D), Madelynn Freda (M) and Amira Hines (M)

Outlook: “This season, we will have many incoming freshmen on the varsity team. We plan to work on assimilating the freshmen with the upperclassman players in the preseason,” Morrissey said.

Bel Air's Payton Todd, shown firing a shot, is back to give the Bobcats a strong offensive game. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Bel Air

Coach: Mike Friskey, third season

2021 record: 11-2-3

Top returners: Seniors Rachel Pieper (D), Payton Todd (F); junior Emily Bailey (D); sophomores Alex Busick (M), Ally Mace (M) and Ali Reynolds (M)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Allie Brown (F), Kaylee Norstrand (G), Alexia Mehani (F), Cristique Duvall, Jr. Forward; and freshman Alyssa Foote (M)

Outlook: Bel Air has a solid core of young players returning from last year to build around this season.

“Leadership, hustle and heart will determine the level of success for the Bobcats as they run the gauntlet of a tough in and out of conference schedule in 2022,” Friskey said.

C. Milton Wright

Coach: Andrew Harrell, third season

2021 record: 9-5-2

Top returners: Seniors Cailyn Hetrick (D), Katie Roszko (F), Lydia Sherly (M); and junior Sydney Little

Newcomers to watch: Junior Leah Holman (F); sophomores Ava Lewis (D) and Delainey Proctor (M)

Outlook: “After graduating 12 seniors, we’re looking for our core of players who have been in the program to step up and take on a bigger leadership role. We’re an incredibly athletic and focused group that loves to compete in the daily grind of practice,” Harrell said. “With some young new additions to our team and program, we’re looking to build upon last year’s success.”

Fallston's Katherine King, left, is back to lead the Cougars' defense of the Class 1A state title won last season. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Fallston

Coach: Jonathan Salbeck, first season

2021 record: 16-0-2

Top returners: Seniors Ellie Ajello (F), Katherine King (M), Hannah Richard (D); and junior Leah Rhinehart (G)

Outlook: “Fallston is looking to pick up where we left off last season,” Salbeck said. “Despite losing some key seniors to graduation, and some unfortunate season-ending injuries for some returners, the team has a great core along with the addition to some new talent.”

Ajello will lead the offense, while King, the definition of a versatile player, will be the strength of the midfield. Richard will be the center of the defense with a very physical style of play and Rhinehart will stand tall in goal. Salbeck will be joined on staff by Adama Waskey and Penelope Sakellis.

Harford Tech

Coach: Matt Berg, 17th season

2021 record: 7-5-2

Top returners: Seniors Sofia Albi (M), Hope Gabriel (M), Eve Hamilton (M), Carly Hemmings (F), Ashley McElwain (D), Jaimeson Nobile (D); juniors Lea Ayers (F), Alex Hall (F), Abi Marcello (G), Ella Wagner (D); and sophomore Delaney Klaus (D)

Newcomers to watch: Juniors Alli Beirman (D), Taylor Daniele (D), Morgan O’Connor (M), Cali Parsons (M); sophomores Caroline Korczak (M), Danielle Korczak (F), Katie Mang (M), Ava Patino (M); and freshman Olivia Marcello (M)

Outlook: “Our goal this year is to play every game fast and fun,” Berg said. “I have a very nice group of humans to work with this year and expect greatness from them every day.”

Havre de Grace

Coach: Barry Ellis, fourth season

2021 record: 6-7-1

Top returners: Juniors Cassidy Howes (G), Kendall Zimmerman (D); sophomores Emily Ewers (M), Madison Thompson (W), Lila Vincenti (F) and Madelyn Yost (M)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Julianna Baker (F), Sophie Molyneux (M), Delanie Morris (W), and Madison Reith (D).

Outlook: “We have a young team this year, losing six starting seniors, but I have a strong group of girls that I expect to step up and fill in the gaps,” Ellis said. “I’m very excited to see what this year has in store for us and I expect some good things from this group of young ladies.”

John Carroll

Coach: Hayley Howe, ninth season

2021 record: 8-6-3

Top returners: Seniors Lauren Bullock (D), Megann Kalthof (S), Elise Robinson (M) and Ella Steck (M)

Newcomers to watch: Junior Naimah Saccoh (S) and sophomore Elle Turner (M)

Outlook: “We have a strong returning group and hope to build off the momentum from last season,” Howe said. “Adding key players from JV and three very talented freshmen will make this a well-rounded team with a deep bench.”

Joppatowne

Coach: Michael Wenham, second season

2021 record: 0-12

Top returners: Senior Mychelle Crowder (M); junior Abby VanHorn (M); sophomores Anyia Murray (S) and India Satterfield (D)

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Makenna Grubb (M)

Outlook: “Being a small school we have a very small soccer program. It will be a tough year in terms of wins and losses, but we are excited and look forward to build on the foundation the team started last year,” Weham said.

The North Harford Hawks celebrated a lot a year ago, winning a Class 2A region championship. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

North Harford

Coach: Ora Cummings, fourth season

2021 record: 9-5-1

Top returners: Seniors Jenna Amrhein (D/M); Marissa Struhar (F), Riley Stoneback (M/F) and Brianna Walker (D)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Presley Caslin (W), Mia Honig (M), Zoe Shum (D), Ashley Shelton (D) and Savannah Picha (G)

Outlook: “Last year, with an overall record of 9-5-1, we hit our stride, peaked at the right time and brought home the regional championship trophy for the first time in over 20 years. The season ended with a tough OT loss in the state semifinal game to Hereford,” Cummings said. “I am very excited about the young new players we have this year.”

Patterson Mill

Coach: Mike Parker, 15th season

2021 record: 8-9

Top returners: Seniors Maya Pantezelos (M), Kelsey Price (M), Naomi Rich (M), Julie Thomas (F), Ava Wheeler (M), Caitlyn Welker (G); junior Juliette Bujak (F); sophomores Addison Harmel (D) and Abby Wysong (D)

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Alexis Parkinson (M), Hilary Poling (D), Madison Ruby (D) and Madison Wlodarczyk (D).

Outlook: “This year we were able to fill a few key positions. With the leadership of our seniors and returning players, we look forward to a challenging schedule,” Parker said.

Perryville

Coach: John Myers, second season

2021 record: 8-4

Top returning players: Senior Kylie Narvell (M); juniors Sarah Murell (M), Brooklynn Myers (M), Kamryn Marcinkevich (M), Ella Schwacke (D); Hailey Myers (D) and sophomore Mackenzie Lynch (D).

Newcomer to watch: Junior Sage Cole (F)

Outlook: “We are still a young team with only one senior, but our junior class is very strong,” Myers said. “We will build off the success we had last year and look to develop our younger players to sustain a level of competitiveness for years to come at Perryville.”