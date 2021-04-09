Fallston beats Patterson Mill in girls lacrosse to welcome back spring sports

By way of girls lacrosse, Spring sports were back in play in Harford County Public Schools Thursday for the first time in nearly two years.
Fallston and host Patterson Mill opened the season at Patterson Mill, where the Huskies and Cougars played the first official game on the school’s new, but year old, turf field.
The game, which was close for a half, saw Fallston pull away in the second half for a 18-5 win in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play.
Harford Tech, and C. Milton Wright were also winners Thursday.
The Cougars were aided by a player-up advantage for the final 21:22 minutes of the game after a fifth yellow card infraction by the Huskies.
“I think everybody is happy, all the Harford County coaches and UCBAC coaches, we’re all very happy to have a season,” Fallston head coach Maddie Palko said. “Today we were really fortunate. First half definitely kind of struggled a little bit making connections, but the girls did a great job of regrouping.”
Patterson Mill’s Lindsey Tolliver actually opened the scoring less than three minutes in, but the Cougars reeled off the next four, including the first three by junior Juliana Williams.
Delaney Nicolaus netted the fourth on a free position shot (FPS), before Huskies senior Delaney Madsen scored her lone goal.
Nicolaus took advantage of a player-up situation 30 seconds later to add her second FPS goal.
Patterson Mill continued to keep it close with Anna Salerno scoring her first of two goals with 1:15 left in the half.
Williams then added her fourth and final goal by FPS with: 31 remaining in the half. The Cougars took a 6-3 lead into the half.
“I thought it was a great first game, I think everyone was really excited to get out there, it’s been so long since we’ve been able to play together,” Williams said. ”So, I think everyone was so hyped up and I think it showed in how we played.”
Fallston’s Abby Kaminkow opened the second half scoring just: 35 into play, but Salerno, a senior, answered with her second goal two minutes later.
Unfortunately, it was a minute later when Salerno was yellow carded for a second time and lost for the remainder of the game, which meant Fallston had a player advantage to close out the game’s final 21 plus minutes.
The Cougars took full advantage, scoring 10 more goals, while the Huskies were limited to one.
Caroline Griffith scored two of her three goals during the advantage, as did Nicolaus, who finished the game with four goals.
Kaminkow added her second goal as well, while other Cougars with goals were Ava Lamborn, Mia Salvatierra, Anna Miller, Ally Schromsky and Skyler Stevens.
Tolliver scored the final Patterson Mill goal to finish with two goals.
Fallston senior goalie Makayla Hinkle had eight saves and several key interceptions against the Patterson Mill attack. The Cougars also had a stout defense from seniors Bella Bouffard and Mia Seergae and juniors Reagan Makfinsky, Rachel Johnson and Savanna Henderson.
“We’re just going to focus on the first half, we were right there with them in the first half. We made a couple of mental mistakes and we talked about that,” Patterson Mill head coach Kim Burgasser said. “At halftime our speech was, the stick has to be up on defense, you cannot make any more fouls. Unfortunately, that’s what we did in the first four minutes and that took us out the rest of the game.”
Taylor Brown, the Huskies sophomore goalie, finished with 10 saves.
“Without having any scrimmages and it’s been almost two years since we played, this was a great learning experience and I was super impressed with our team and the way that we persevered the entire game,” Burgasser said. “We didn’t give up, they didn’t go against each other or turn against one another. They stayed positive the whole game and they fought, so that shows a lot about our team.”
The last time Patterson Mill was on the field, May of 2019, the Huskies were winning a second straight Class 1A Maryland State Championship.
Cobras upset Bobcats
Harford Tech upset visiting Bel Air, 9-8, in overtime.
Freshman Jordan Strang scored two goals for the Cobras, including the game-winning goal in overtime.
Molly Re, a junior, had three goals and an assist to lead the Tech scoring, while Kellyann Coccia, Kayla Olmstead, Caroline Proctor and Madison Partridge (one assist) each scored one goal.
“This was a huge win as I was told Harford Tech has never beaten Bel Air before in program history.,” Tech head coach Katie Freeman said.
Mustangs edge Hawks
CMW’s win came at North Harford, a 17-15 decision.
“The energy the whole team had was pretty amazing to watch, from the sideline to the field everyone showed how much they missed playing lacrosse,” Mustangs head coach Faye Brust said. “The first half we were working some things out, both offensively and defensively, but came out strong in the second half.”
North Harford led at half, 7-5.
The CMW attack was led by Lydia Cassilly’s four goals and six assists. Shelby Sullivan also scored four goals and she added one assist. KK Bajkowski and Katie Roszko both scored three goals apiece.
Brust noted that Caitlin Hetrick, Kirsten Schleicher and Kate Walsh were all strong on the draw that led to great opportunities for the Mustangs.
“Overall I am very proud of my team and what they accomplished game one,” Brust said.
Lily Macatee led the Hawks scoring with four goals and one assist. Kendall Fortune (three assists) and Rachel Keeney (one assist) scored three goals apiece for the Hawks and Emma Hopkins added two goals.
Lauryn Warfield also scored two goals, while adding one assist and 12 draw controls.
Jodylynn Cadden had a goal for North Harford and Riley Stoneback had one assist.