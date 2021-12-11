Harford Tech girls basketball rolls past Perry Hall, 51-29

The Harford Tech girls basketball team improved to 2-1 on Friday with a home win over Perry Hall.
The Cobras led from the start and never trailed for a 51-29 nonleague win over the Gators.
Junior forward Anyia Gibson dominated the glass with 11 rebounds. Gibson also scored 10 points and blocked one shot. Sophomore point guard Jessica Castro led Harford Tech with 14 points while also dishing out three assists and grabbing four rebounds.
Also contributing to the win were Amya Goodsell (eight points, five rebounds, three assists), Ashley McElwain (four points, two steals, one rebound) and Abi Marcello (five points, four rebounds, two assists).
Girls basketball
C. Milton Wright 53, Havre de Grace 24
The Mustangs (2-1) defeated the visiting Warriors (0-3) in a nonconference game among Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference schools.
Maddie Nimmo poured in 24 points for the Mustangs and Miranda Turner had 15 points.
“The Warriors experienced a lack of intensity this game, resulting in the loss,” coach Lisa Koop said.
Kaedence Bryant’s nine points led Havre de Grace, while Natiah Turner added eight points.
Boys basketball
C. Milton Wright 68, North Harford 21
The Mustangs (2-1) had no trouble getting past the host Hawks (1-1) in a nonconference game. The Mustangs led 44-8 at the half.
Jordan Stiemke’s 13 points led a dozen Mustangs in scoring. Stiemke also had three steals.
Dylan Sander added nine points, while Rocco Polesovsky (nine rebounds) and Aaron Redman had eight points each.
Justin Eckman netted seven points, Tommy Murray had six and Jordan Tuttle contributed five points and four assists.
Aaron Huth had five points for the Hawks, while Andrew Gainey added four points and six rebounds.