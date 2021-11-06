Edgewood football strong in playoff win over Aberdeen | Harford County high school sports roundup

Friday was a busy day and night for multiple Harford County teams as playoff action heated up in football, boys soccer, girls soccer and field hockey.
Football saw the most action as Edgewood, Fallston and Joppatowne all picked up wins.
In Edgewood, the Rams (7-3) jumped ahead early to beat Aberdeen (3-6), 30-14, in a Class 3A North game.
Senior Lavar Banks carried the ball just four times, but he piled up 93 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams.
Teammate Jonathan King gave the Rams the lead, scoring on a three-yard run with 7:56 left in the first quarter. Multiple penalties forced the two-point conversion from the 23-yard line, which failed with an incompletion.
Banks then went to work, but not before overcoming an upset stomach on the Rams bench. “It might have been what I ate earlier, I ate some hot dogs and beans, then I came to school and ate Chick-fil-A, I threw up,” Banks said. “Once I got that out of my system, I was great.”
That he was.
Banks raced 46 yards on fourth and three for a touchdown and Larry Briceno-Lopez added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead last in the first quarter.
The next Edgewood possession wasn’t quite the repeat, but it ended with the same result. Banks came off the bench to run 29 yards for another score. Briceno-Lopez passed to Kameron Rankin for two-points and the Rams lead was 22-0 with 8:27 left in the half.
“Had to get back on the field and I scored, came off, got back on the field and scored again,” Banks said.
The Rams actually scored again on a fake punt, but one of those numerous penalties brought the play back.
Aberdeen, which struggled a bit offensively, put a drive together late in the half, but it ended when Makai Credell’s pass was intercepted with under a minute remaining.
The Eagles had a little better luck to begin the second half. Tristian Smith (11 carries, 91 yards) reeled off a 67-yard touchdown jaunt just 1:28 into the half to get the Eagles on the scoreboard.
Feeling the surge in momentum, Aberdeen drove the ball on its next possession, too, but the Rams defense stiffened and the ball was turned over on downs at the Edgewood 20.
The next Aberdeen possession ended on one snap with Credell throwing another interception.
Edgewood capitalized and in a big way. Timi Oyekunle (10 carries, 98 yards) ran 72 yards to the end zone and with a successful two-point conversion, Edgewood led, 30-6, with 11:46 to play.
“I told these kids, somehow God seems to work things out for the good,” Rams head coach Keith Rawlings said. The Rams lost two home games (as in weren’t played) and having two home playoff games wasn’t a given. “I said, if you guys play hard, we might wind up having two playoff games and we did. It really worked out that way, so I’m happy for the kids.”
Aberdeen closed the scoring with a late touchdown. Smith ran for his second score and Credell passed to Raj Hillhouse for the conversion.
“We started off a little slow. They put up 22 on us and we went in at halftime,” Aberdeen head coach Kelvin Harris said. “My kids came and were like hey, we belong on this field and they started to play better.”
Edgewood will host the Bel Air-Westminster winner next week. Bel Air plays at Westminster, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fallston 45, North East 16
The Cougars (9-1) were easy winners over the visiting Indians (1-9) in 1A-2A East action.
Joppatowne 44, Patterson Mill 14
The Mariners (4-4) opened 1A North play with the win over the visiting Huskies (2-7).
Steven Robinson carried the Mariners on both sides of the ball, rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while posting 15 total tackles on defense.
Zach Horton added a 90-yard touchdown run and 12 total tackles, while Sean Williams caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Robert Martin.
“We dealt with a lot of adversity this week, but came together at the right time to play one of our most complete games of the year,” Mariners coach Albert Goode said.
North Caroline 48, North Harford 6
The Hawks (5-5) were run over by the visiting Bulldogs (6-4) in 2A East play.
Kent Island 51, C. Milton Wright 8
The Mustangs (3-7) were no match for the host Buccaneers (9-0) in 2A East action.
FIELD HOCKEY
Fallston, North Harford and Bel Air all played state quarterfinal games and all three lost.
Liberty 2, Fallston 1 2OT
The Cougars were edged by the host Lions in a 1A game.
Savanna Henderson scored the Cougars goals with assist from Morgan Anthony.
Lucy Davidson and Riley Matthiessen scored for the Lions.
Fallston goalie Payden Knoll had 13 saves and Liberty goalie Emma Meisser had six saves.
“The Cougars had an amazing season and left it all on the field. We just missed the mark this time but I am proud of how hard they fought for each other,” Cougars coach Jackie Cummings said.
Manchester Valley 1, North Harford 0
The Hawks were blanked by the host Mavericks in 2A play.
River Hill 5, Bel Air 0
The Bobcats were beaten by the top seed Hawks in a 3A game.
BOYS SOCCER
In state quarterfinal action, Fallston and Harford Tech were both winners, while C. Milton Wright is scheduled to play at Mt. Hebron, Saturday at 5 p.m. in 3A play.
Fallston 4, Pocomoke 1
The Cougars knocked off the visiting Warriors in 1A play.
Harford Tech 2, La Plata 0
The Cobras went on the road to shut out the Warriors in 2A play.
GIRLS SOCCER
In state quarterfinal action, C. Milton Wright was a winner, while North Harford was dealt a loss. Fallston will host Bo Manor in 1A action Saturday at 11 a.m.
C. Milton Wright 1, Huntingtown 0
The Mustangs knocked off the top seed and host Hurricanes in 3A play.
Hereford 3, North Harford 2
The Hawks came up a goal shy on the road against the Bulls in 2A play.