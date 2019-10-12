Havre de Grace senior running back Brandon Rabbitt ran for four touchdowns and junior quarterback Devin Coates threw for two and ran for another to lead the Warriors past visiting North Harford, 46-11, in a non-division clash among UCBAC schools.
In other non-division action, additional winners were Bel Air, Harford Tech. Edgewood and C. Milton Wright. Joppatowne was also a winner in non-league play.
At Havre de Grace, Rabbitt’s first score gave the Warriors (2-4) a 6-0 lead. The 15-yard scoring run capped a 10-play, game opening drive. The extra-point kick was low and blocked.
North Harford (3-3) answered quickly, also scoring on its first possession. The Hawks needed just seven plays to travel 62 yards. Quarterback Bobby Duffy (3-14, 32 yards) passed 18 yards to Nick Ciampaglio for the touchdown and Charlie Canapp caught a two-point conversion pass top put the Hawks ahead, 8-6.
The Warriors mishandled the ensuing kickoff and the Hawks were back in business at the Havre de Grace 29.
The turnover led to the other three points. Mason Woods booted a 30-yard field goal with 11:54 left to play in the first half for 11-6 Hawks lead. The Hawks didn’t score again. “It was just effort. We put it on cruise control thinking we could just dominate the game because the first drive we went down and scored very quickly,” Hawks coach Justin Martinek said. “It seemed really easy and it just got in the kids heads and they shut it down.”
Havre de Grace, celebrating Homecoming, scored the next 40 points, despite fumbling away the next possession.
Jaylen Day got the ball back for Havre de Grace three snaps later, intercepting a Duffy pass.
The Warriors took over at their own 45 and Rabbitt (15 carries, 99 yards) raced 55 yards to the end zone. The touchdown run was called back for an illegal block.
Coates (7-9, 103 yards) took over and after a 23-yard pass to Tacari Sheppard, it was Coates to Jared Meehan for a 31-yard pass and catch, go-ahead touchdown. The try for two points was no good, but Havre de Grace had its second lead and lead for good, 12-11.
The Hawks went four downs and out on the ensuing possession and on Tommy Meehan’s nifty punt return, Havre de Grace was back at the North Harford 36 with under 5:00 to play in the half.
The Hawks jumped offside on fourth and two, extending the Warriors possession. Six plays later, Rabbitt was in the end zone from four yards out. Another two-point conversion try was no good, but the Warriors had an 18-11 halftime lead.
“It really started Monday in practice. We came in, we decided, after we lost last week to Edgewood, we knew that this was a must win game for us,” Coates said. “Intensity was up all week and we came out here, executed, 100 percent every play and we came out with the win.”
A solid punt return from Sheppard to begin the second half possessions for Havre de Grace, set the Warriors up at the Hawks 26. On fourth and three, Coates passed 19 yards to Jared Meehan for the second touchdown of this combination. The points were the first of 28 scored by Havre de Grace in the third quarter.
The next Warriors possession started at the North Harford 49. Sheppard (six carries, 44 yards) reeled off 22 yards on second down and Rabbitt ran 27 yards on the next play to extend the lead to 32-11.
The Hawks fumbled the ball away at their own 35 minutes later and that led to the next Warriors touchdown. Coates (six carries, 56 yards) took a keeper right up the middle and scored on a 22-yard run. It was 39-11 with 2:39 left in the third quarter.
Rabbitt fourth touchdown run, a 28-yard scamper, capped the scoring with just under a minute to play in the quarter. Chandler Russo’s fourth extra-point kick made it 46-11 and the 35-point difference created the running clock.
“I’m pleasantly surprised, let’s put it that way,” Warriors coach Brian Eberhardt said of the lopsided win. “I know that we’ve had a massive amount of injuries, we were decimated early by injuries. We got some guys back this week, got some guys healthy and some guys are starting to mature. So, I’ve always thought we had the potential to do this, it didn’t come to be against Elkton and Edgewood, but I always thought we had the potential to compete and tonight, things came to fruition and it went our way.”
Rams beat Panthers
Edgewood’s (3-3) win came at Perryville (3-3A), 34-10.
Perryville took a 10-0 first quarter lead, but the Rams score the final 34 points.
Antonio Powell rushed for over 150 yards and had a 91-yard touchdown run. Tyreak Carey and Kamari Hill each contributed one-yard rushing touchdowns.
Jalen Boger caught a 43-yard touchdown pass to give Edgewood a 14-10 lead. Randy Hughes added a 59-yard interception return for a score as well.
Mustangs beat Eagles
C. Milton Wright (4-2) also celebrated Homecoming with a win, beating Bo Manor (1-5), 14-6.
Lance Lehmann led the Mustangs offense with 186 rushing yards on 20 carries. Quarterback Hunter Wright finished with 96 passing yards and had a hand in both CMW touchdowns. Wright threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Qunitin Schulze and he ran 17 yards for the other score.
Defensively, Trevon Jones that led a strong defensive charge by Nick Domzalski, Vito Annunziatta, Dominick Jankovich, Brennan Lorence and Brent Moody.
Other scores
In non-division action, Bel Air (3-3) beat visiting Fallston (1-5), 35-14; Harford Tech (6-0) beat visiting Patterson Mill (4-2), 47-20; and Aberdeen (2-4) lost at Rising Sun (4-1), 26-14.
In non-league action, Joppatowne (3-3) beat visiting Centennial, 44-6. In MIAA play, John Carroll (3-3) fell to visiting Loyola, 48-20.