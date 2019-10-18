The Huskies put together an 80-yard, 12-play scoring drive that had a couple of key plays. Pross ran seven yards with a fake punt on fourth and four from the Perryville 46. “The first two [punts] we had, they were really overloading the right side and I picked up on that on the third one,” Pross said. “So after I took it, I kind of went right with them and let them all flow, and then just took it right up the middle, wide open gap. It was pretty self explanatory, just great blocking by the line. They make it real easy.”