The Patterson Mill Huskies football team snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday night, winning at Perryville, which dropped its fourth straight game.
The Huskies (4-1 league, 5-2 overall) beat the Panthers (2-3, 3-4), 22-16 in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play.
Also Thursday, Aberdeen, Harford Tech, and Fallston were in the win column. John Carroll will play at St Mary’s Friday at 7 p.m.
In Perryville, where the Panthers were celebrating homecoming, it took the Huskies some time to get in the end zone, despite having the ball in Perryville’s end of the field for much of the time.
Late in the first half the Huskies sixth possession ended in points. The drive, which took seven plays, started at the Perryville 40.
A four-yard pass from Nathan Vujanic to Chris Blackwell was followed by a seven-yard run by Ke’Shone Peyton. from the Panthers 29, Christian Pross ran three yards and Vujanic added two carries for seven yards and another first down at the Perryville 18.
A procedure penalty on first down moved the ball to the 23, but Vujanic (14-25, 119 yards) passed nine yards to Blackwell on first down and then 14 yards to Pross for the game’s first points. Peyton added a two-point run and the Huskies lead was 8-0 with 3:28 to play in the half.
Previous wasted possessions saw the Huskies with the ball at the Perryville 16, 27 and one yard lines, respectively.
“Offensively, we just couldn’t finish some drives. I think we made it closer than it had to be there at times, but we made enough plays at the end to hold on,” Huskies head coach Steve Lurz said.
The missed opportunities allowed Perryville to even the score. The Panthers took the opening possession at their own 38 and after five straight running plays and a first down by a hair, quarterback Tyler Nasuta connected with Emarion Hampton on a 39-yard pass and catch touchdown.
Nasuta tried to run in the conversion, but he fumbled near the goal line and into the end zone, where teammate Skyler Skapka alertly made the recovery for the game-tying two points.
The game remained tied into the last five minutes of play.
The Huskies put together an 80-yard, 12-play scoring drive that had a couple of key plays. Pross ran seven yards with a fake punt on fourth and four from the Perryville 46. “The first two [punts] we had, they were really overloading the right side and I picked up on that on the third one,” Pross said. “So after I took it, I kind of went right with them and let them all flow, and then just took it right up the middle, wide open gap. It was pretty self explanatory, just great blocking by the line. They make it real easy.”
Three plays later on third and four, a tipped Vujanic pass fell right into the hands of Jake Reed for a 12-yard completion.
Three snaps later Vujanic passed 17 yards to Blackwell for the go-ahead score. Pross added the conversion run and it was 16-8 Huskies with 4:30 to play.
A holding penalty against Perryville on first down of the next possession led to a four downs and out and gave the ball back to the Huskies at the Panthers 39 with under 4:00 remaining.
A 33-yard run by Pross (six carries, 48 yards) set the Huskies up first and goal at the four yard line.
On third down from the two, Pross was back in the end zone with a two-yard run. The conversion for two point was no good, but the Huskies lead was 22-8 with 1:41 to play.
Perryville made it interesting. With 45 seconds left, a double reverse left the ball in Daniel Tserkis’ hands. Tserkis fired towrd the end zone from 33 yards out and right into the hands of Braden Yadlosky. Nasuta passed to Jaimere Guy for two points and the Panthers still had life.
That life was quickly retired when the Panthers onside kick was recovered by Patterson Mill’s Corben Jones.
Defensively, Pross had a fumble recovery and interception and Caden Mattheu had a fumble recovery.
Peyton finished with 83 yards on 18 carries.
Cougars beat Mariners
Fallston (1-4, 2-5) hosted and beat Joppatowne (2-3, 3-4), 26-12, in Susquehanna Division play.
The Cougars, celebrating homecoming, got three touchdown passes from Justin Wiegand and a 77-yard touchdown run from C.J. Turner.
Indians drop Hawks
North Harford (2-3, 3-4) lost at North East (4-1, 4-3), 36-8, in Susquehanna play.
The Hawks lone score was a 49-yard pass from quarterback Bobby Duffy to Austin Smith and Duffy added the two-point conversion by run.
The score came in the first quarter and gave the Hawks a 8-7 lead. North East scored again in the first quarter to retake the lead and then added three more touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Other scores
In Chesapeake Division action, Harford Tech (4-0, 7-0) beat host Bel Air (1-3, 3-4), 27-7; Aberdeen (2-2, 3-4) edged visiting Havre de Grace (1-4, 2-5), 12-11; and C. Milton Wright (2-3, 4-3) fell at Elkton (4-0, 7-0), 49-14.
In non-league action, Edgewood (3-4) was blanked by visiting New Town, 21-0.