What was expected by many to be a big game, visiting Elkton turned Friday’s game at Harford Tech into a lopsided victory.
The Elks (9-0), who ran for five touchdowns, scored on every quarter, en route to an 52-6 win in UCBAC Chesapeake Division play.
Also in the win column Friday, the final week of the regular season, were Patterson Mill, Edgewood, Fallston and C. Milton Wright.
“We were simply outcoached, the bottom line,” Cobras head coach Tim Palmer said. “We were outcoached, we didn’t put our kids in the best position to win and give Elkton credit man, they’ve got a good thing going this year. They’ve got a very good thing and they came in and just played their ball, their brand of ball and we were unprepared for it.”
At Tech, Elkton (6-0 Chesapeake champs) was rolling from the start. Tech gave the Elks a short field to start, trying an on-sides kick.
The Elks took over at their own 42 and off they went. A 26-yard pass play from quarterback Nolan Null to running back Tashawn Watters came on third and 24 another 26-yard pass from Null to Michael Vass came on third and seven.
Trevin Ewing took next handoff around left end and into the end zone from 17 yards out. Jacob Bosler (7-for-7) added his first extra point with 9:24 left in the opening quarter.
It was Ewing again in the last 30 seconds of the quarter. Taking the snap as quarterback, Ewing faked the handoff to Watters running right, before running left on a 57-yard touchdown run. Ewing (five carries, 73 yards) did not get another carry as he was on the bench with ice to his right ankle.
A high punt snap and fumble gave the ball back to Elkton at the Tech eight-yard line, but the Cobras defense stepped up for two downs and the Elks drew consecutive penalties, pushing the ball back to the 16. Bosler drilled a 33-yard field goal from there for a 17-0 lead.
Tech (5-1, 8-1) responded with its lone true bright spot on offense. From the Tech 24, quarterback Ryan Hunt connected with Khoury Harris on a big pass play, but Harris was flagged for offensive pass interference and the ball was moved back to the Cobras 12-yard line.
A 13-yard pass to T.J. Lowery moved ball to the 25 and on the next play, Hunt scrambled away for enough time to find Kelvin Mendez on a short pass. Mendez made the catch and with a couple nice moves, raced 75 yards for the touchdown.
Late in the half, the Elks added points through the air. Null passed 24 yards to Vass for the score, one play after Null and John Rhodan connected on a 42-yard completion.
It was Rhodan who ended the ensuing Tech possession with an interception that led to more Elkton points. Watters scored the first of his three straight touchdowns. The first came on a 39-yard run that closed the first half scoring. The Elks led at half, 31-6.
Watters (14 carries, 199 yards) added his other two scores in the third quarter, which produced the running clock. Watters ran 26 yards to paydirt and then outran the Tech defense on a 77-yard scoring run. “We’ve had a strong season all year, we beat teams that we thought were going to be big tests, but we blew them out of the water, too,” Watters said.
The Elks went back to the air for the final points. Null and Vass hooked up again, covering 41 yards, three and half minutes into the fourth quarter. Watters final carry (21 yards) set up the touchdown pass.
Null finished 9-of-17 for 192 yards. Vass had four catches for 105 yards.
Tech’s Hunt completed 7-of-24 passes for 128 yards. He was intercepted twice. Mendez ran for 51 yards on eight carries.
Other scores
In other Chesapeake play, Edgewood (3-3, 5-4) won at Bel Air (1-5, 3-6), 20-7; and C. Milton Wright (3-3, 5-4) beat host Aberdeen (2-4, 3-6), 21-20.
In Susquehanna Division play, Patterson Mill (5-2, 6-3) opened its new turf with an 35-14 win over Joppatowne (2-5, 3-6); Fallston won at North Harford (2-5, 3-6), 38-35; and Perryville (4-3, 5-4) beat visiting Bo Manor (1-6, 1-8), 29-12.
In MIAA play, John Carroll (5-4) fell to visiting Curley, 30-21.